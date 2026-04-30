- Robodex
- Search crawler
- Googlebot Video
Googlebot VideoVerified
What is Googlebot Video?
Googlebot Video crawls and indexes video pages and video-related resources for Google Search and video search experiences.
How to detect Googlebot Video with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Googlebot Video through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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