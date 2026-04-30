- Robodex
- Search crawler
- Googlebot Image
Googlebot ImageVerified
What is Googlebot Image?
Googlebot Image crawls and indexes images and image-related resources for Google Images and Google Search features.
How to detect Googlebot Image with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Googlebot Image through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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