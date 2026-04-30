- Robodex
- Search crawler
- Googlebot
GooglebotVerified
What is Googlebot?
Googlebot is Google's primary search crawler used to discover crawl render and index pages for Google Search.
How to detect Googlebot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Googlebot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.