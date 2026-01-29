- Robodex
- Monitoring
- Datadog Synthetics
Datadog SyntheticsVerified
What is Datadog Synthetics?
Datadog Synthetics bots run scripted API and browser tests to monitor website and application availability behavior and performance.
How to detect Datadog Synthetics with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies Datadog Synthetics through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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