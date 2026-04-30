- Robodex
- Search crawler
- YisouSpider
YisouSpiderUnknown
What is YisouSpider?
YisouSpider is Alibaba/UC's search crawler used to discover and index web pages for Shenma/Yisou mobile search services.
How to detect YisouSpider with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies YisouSpider through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
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