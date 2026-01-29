- Robodex
- Monitoring
- WebsiteTrackerBot
WebsiteTrackerBotVerified
What is WebsiteTrackerBot?
WebsiteTrackerBot is WebsiteTracker's crawler used to monitor website changes availability and page content over time.
How to detect WebsiteTrackerBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies WebsiteTrackerBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
Set up in minutes by package manager or CDN. No credit card or sales call required.