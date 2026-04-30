Robodex
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  1. Robodex
  2. Search crawler
  3. Yeti

Yeti

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What is Yeti?

Yeti is Naver's web crawler used to discover and index pages for Naver Search and related search services.

How to detect Yeti with Fingerprint

Fingerprint identifies Yeti through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.

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