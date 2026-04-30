- Robodex
- Search crawler
- YandexBot
YandexBotVerified
What is YandexBot?
YandexBot is Yandex's crawler used to access and index web pages for Yandex Search and related services.
How to detect YandexBot with Fingerprint
Fingerprint identifies YandexBot through the bot detection Smart Signal. If you already have Fingerprint installed, add a detection rule for it. If not, view our Quick Start Guide to get up and running in minutes.
Add invisible bot detection to your site today
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