All signals

Visitor ID

The Visitor ID is Fingerprint's core identifier — a unique, stable string assigned to each browser or device. It persists across sessions and survives incognito mode, clearing cookies, or switching networks. It is the foundation for linking any historical data (past logins, transactions, ban lists) to the current visitor.

  • Reputation
  • Web
  • Mobile
View API reference

What it returns

API field
identification.visitor_id
Type
string
Example
"Ibk1527CUFmcnjLwIs4C"
Notes
A 20-character alphanumeric string. Stable across sessions for the same browser/device.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 31 use cases

Supporting signal in 10 use cases

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