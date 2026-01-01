Ban enforcement
Enforce bans at the device and browser level so banned users can't simply return with a new account, cleared cookies, or a new IP.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
Ban enforcement is the challenge of making a ban actually stick, keeping a removed user out instead of watching them walk back in through a side door. The problem is that most bans are tied to something a user can easily change. Block an account, email, or IP and the user just registers a fresh email, clears cookies, opens a private window, or switches their IP with a VPN, and they are back as what looks like a brand-new person. Because the ban is attached to a disposable identifier rather than the user, enforcement quietly fails and the same offender keeps returning.
Fingerprint anchors the ban to the device instead. It gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists through cleared cookies, private browsing, new accounts, and changed IPs, so when a banned user comes back you can recognize the device and block it at registration or login before they regain access. Determined evaders push further, using anti-detect browsers to scramble their browser fingerprint, or on mobile turning to emulators and simulators, rooted or jailbroken devices, app cloning, and factory resets to pose as a clean device. Pairing the Visitor ID with signals that flag those manipulation attempts, such as anti-detect browser and browser tampering detection, Android Emulator, iOS Simulator, and virtual machine detection, rooted and jailbroken device detection, and factory reset detection, keeps the ban intact even against users actively working to disguise their hardware.
Ban enforcement matters most where trust and community safety are central: gaming and gambling, marketplaces and ecommerce, food delivery, and media and social platforms. There, repeat offenders who slip past bans drive fraud, harassment, and policy abuse, distort reviews and rankings, erode the trust other users rely on, and trap moderation teams in an endless cat-and-mouse cycle that pure account- or IP-level bans can never close.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint at signup and login before access is granted. Compare the Visitor ID against your banned-device list in your database so a cleared cookie or new account on the same browser or device is still recognized.
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On mobile signup and login, check Cloned App and Factory Reset Detection when a banned user may be faking a fresh device.
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On mobile, check Android Emulator, iOS Simulator, and Factory Reset Detection to catch banned users faking a brand-new device to escape a device-level ban.
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Check VPN and Proxy Detection to flag banned users masking their IP and location to look like a different person returning from somewhere new.
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Use Browser Tampering detection to catch banned users running anti-detect browsers to scramble their fingerprint and slip past the Visitor ID match.
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Use Privacy-Focused Settings Detection as context on web when a returning user looks like a new device: Firefox Resist Fingerprinting or Brave blocking can affect Visitor ID matching without implying abuse on its own.
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Use Velocity Signals to spot rapid re-registration, and Proximity Detection to link a new device to a banned user's location when they swap hardware entirely.
Which signals to check
Primary · 5
Also known as
ban evasion prevention · ban evasion detection · device-level bans · device fingerprint ban · persistent banning · permanent ban enforcement · repeat offender detection · banned user detection · blocklist enforcement · account ban evasion
Related use cases
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Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Fraud farms
Surface clusters of co-located devices that signal a device farm or organized fraud ring, even when each device looks unique on its own.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity