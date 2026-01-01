Browser Tamper Detection
Browser Tampering Detection uses statistical anomaly detection and machine learning to identify browsers that have modified their fingerprint — including anti-detect browsers (Multilogin, GoLogin, Kameleo), custom user agent spoofing, or other evasion techniques. The ML score and anomaly score provide fine-grained risk calibration.
- Tampering
- Web
What it returns
- API field
- tampering
- Type
- boolean
- Example
- true
- Notes
- Returns true when tampering is detected. Related fields: tampering_confidence (high/medium/low), tampering_ml_score (0–1, actionable above 0.8), tampering_details.anomaly_score (0–1, actionable above 0.5), and tampering_details.anti_detect_browser.
Where it does the heavy lifting
Primary signal in 1 use cases
Supporting signal in 22 use cases
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Account recovery abuse
Stop attackers who hijack the forgot-password and account-recovery flow to reset credentials and seize an account, by recognizing requests from devices never linked to the account.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Affiliate fraud
Detect fraud in affiliate and referral programs, where the same device or person fakes new customers to collect unearned payouts and commissions.
11 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Automation detection
Identify automated traffic, including bots, headless browsers, automation frameworks, and AI agents, that imitates real human visitors.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
-
Ban enforcement
Enforce bans at the device and browser level so banned users can't simply return with a new account, cleared cookies, or a new IP.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Trust & Safety
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Card testing
Detect automated attacks that run many small or low-value transactions to validate stolen or generated card numbers.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Travel
- Automation Risk
- Payment Fraud
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Chargeback fraud
Identify repeat chargeback abusers by device history, and win friendly-fraud disputes by linking the disputed order to prior trusted purchases from the same device.
6 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Payment Fraud
- Revenue Protection
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Content engagement fraud
Detect fake views, streams, plays, and follower or leaderboard inflation driven by bots and device farms.
11 signals Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Behavior Risk
- +1
-
Coupon abuse
Detect shoppers who exploit promotions by redeeming single-use or new-customer coupons repeatedly across fake accounts or devices.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Credential stuffing
Detect high-volume automated login attempts that test stolen username and password lists across many accounts to find ones that work.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
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Gift card fraud
Catch gift card code brute forcing, stolen-card purchases, and post-takeover draining by linking attempts to the device behind them.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
- +1
-
Impossible travel
Catch logins to one account from locations too far apart to travel between in the time elapsed, a strong sign of account takeover, credential sharing, or proxy-based attacks.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +1
-
Loyalty fraud
Protect rewards programs from account takeovers that drain or transfer points and from fake or duplicate accounts that farm signup, referral, and earning bonuses, by tying every login and redemption to a persistent Visitor ID.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, Gaming, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +2
-
MFA bypass
Add a device-trust layer to authentication so a brand-new device that suddenly clears MFA on an account gets caught even when the code itself was phished or social-engineered.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Region blocking
Block or limit access from restricted regions for compliance or licensing, catching users who mask their true location with a VPN, proxy, or spoofed device settings.
5 signals Fintech, Food Delivery, Gambling, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
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Reverse engineering and abuse
Surface attempts to reverse engineer your web or mobile client using active developer tooling or runtime instrumentation to extract logic, secrets, or tamper with behavior.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
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Review fraud
Detect fake reviews posted from the same device across many accounts or generated by bots.
11 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
- +1
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Scalping and inventory hoarding
Stop bots from buying up or holding limited-release inventory by tying every cart, checkout, and queue spot to a persistent Visitor ID.
10 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Media, Travel
- Automation Risk
- Revenue Protection
- +1
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Survey fraud
Detect duplicate survey submissions from the same device and automated responses from bots that corrupts data and drains incentives.
11 signals Marketing, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +2
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Web scraping
Identify and throttle automated scrapers harvesting your content, pricing, or data at scale, even when they spoof user agents, rotate proxies, and run headless browsers.
12 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Data Protection
- +1