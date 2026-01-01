All signals

Browser Tamper Detection

Browser Tampering Detection uses statistical anomaly detection and machine learning to identify browsers that have modified their fingerprint — including anti-detect browsers (Multilogin, GoLogin, Kameleo), custom user agent spoofing, or other evasion techniques. The ML score and anomaly score provide fine-grained risk calibration.

  • Tampering
  • Web
View API reference

What it returns

API field
tampering
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when tampering is detected. Related fields: tampering_confidence (high/medium/low), tampering_ml_score (0–1, actionable above 0.8), tampering_details.anomaly_score (0–1, actionable above 0.5), and tampering_details.anti_detect_browser.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 1 use cases

Supporting signal in 22 use cases

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