Card testing, also called carding or card checking, is how fraudsters figure out which stolen or generated card numbers are actually live before putting them to use. The cards come in bulk from data breaches, phishing, or skimming, and most are dead: expired, cancelled, or maxed out. To sort the usable ones, attackers run each number through a real payment form as a small authorization or charge, often a dollar or less, so the activity stays under the radar and doesn't immediately alert the cardholder. An approval means the card is live and worth keeping; a decline gets it discarded. The validated cards are then cashed out on bigger purchases or sold on underground markets.

These attacks are almost entirely automated and built for scale. Bots and headless browsers fire thousands of attempts per minute at a checkout, and sophisticated ones mimic a real shopper by browsing first or varying their timing to blend in. To keep each attempt looking unrelated, attackers spread traffic across botnets, rotate IP addresses and residential proxies, and cycle through throwaway accounts, which makes IP-based blocking alone largely ineffective. Because no single control stops this, defense is layered: velocity and rate limits keyed to device rather than IP, randomized authorization amounts and caps on payment-method attempts, behavioral analysis of the checkout session, and bot detection, often coordinated with the payment gateway or processor.

Fingerprint contributes the device and automation layer. Its persistent Visitor ID holds even when an attacker clears cookies, rotates IPs, or switches accounts, so a flood of card attempts that looks like many separate users can be tied back to one device or a small cluster, and rate limits can be applied per device instead of per IP. Bot Detection flags automated browsers and carding bots, including headless Chrome and automation frameworks, while Velocity Signals surface a device cycling through accounts, IPs, or locations at machine speed. Card testing mainly hits any business with a chargeable online form, especially e-commerce and fintech, but also donation pages, marketplaces, and subscription signups. Left unchecked it inflates authorization and decline fees, drives up chargebacks, and can trigger card-network penalties or higher processing rates, on top of eroding customer trust.