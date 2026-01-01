Card testing
Detect automated attacks that run many small or low-value transactions to validate stolen or generated card numbers.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
Card testing, also called carding or card checking, is how fraudsters figure out which stolen or generated card numbers are actually live before putting them to use. The cards come in bulk from data breaches, phishing, or skimming, and most are dead: expired, cancelled, or maxed out. To sort the usable ones, attackers run each number through a real payment form as a small authorization or charge, often a dollar or less, so the activity stays under the radar and doesn't immediately alert the cardholder. An approval means the card is live and worth keeping; a decline gets it discarded. The validated cards are then cashed out on bigger purchases or sold on underground markets.
These attacks are almost entirely automated and built for scale. Bots and headless browsers fire thousands of attempts per minute at a checkout, and sophisticated ones mimic a real shopper by browsing first or varying their timing to blend in. To keep each attempt looking unrelated, attackers spread traffic across botnets, rotate IP addresses and residential proxies, and cycle through throwaway accounts, which makes IP-based blocking alone largely ineffective. Because no single control stops this, defense is layered: velocity and rate limits keyed to device rather than IP, randomized authorization amounts and caps on payment-method attempts, behavioral analysis of the checkout session, and bot detection, often coordinated with the payment gateway or processor.
Fingerprint contributes the device and automation layer. Its persistent Visitor ID holds even when an attacker clears cookies, rotates IPs, or switches accounts, so a flood of card attempts that looks like many separate users can be tied back to one device or a small cluster, and rate limits can be applied per device instead of per IP. Bot Detection flags automated browsers and carding bots, including headless Chrome and automation frameworks, while Velocity Signals surface a device cycling through accounts, IPs, or locations at machine speed. Card testing mainly hits any business with a chargeable online form, especially e-commerce and fintech, but also donation pages, marketplaces, and subscription signups. Left unchecked it inflates authorization and decline fees, drives up chargebacks, and can trigger card-network penalties or higher processing rates, on top of eroding customer trust.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint at payment authorization before the charge completes. Check Bot Detection for automated card testing scripts.
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Link every payment attempt to its Visitor ID so you can see when many card numbers, accounts, or attempts trace back to a single device, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, or new accounts.
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Use Velocity Signals to flag a device submitting an unusual number of card attempts, distinct cards, or accounts in a short window, the signature of an automated card-testing run.
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Use Bot Detection to block or challenge automated payment submissions, since card testing is almost always run by bots like Selenium or Puppeteer rather than real shoppers.
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Check VPN, Proxy, and IP Blocklist signals to catch attackers spreading attempts across rotating proxies, botnets, and datacenter IPs to look like many separate buyers.
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Use Rooted/Jailbroken, Emulator/Simulator, and Frida Detection to catch card-testing run from compromised or instrumented mobile environments used to hook into the app and automate submissions at scale.
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Use Browser Tampering detection to catch bots using anti-detect browsers to dodge detection, and use Suspect Score to score and throttle risky checkouts.
Which signals to check
Primary · 5
Related reading
- How to Prevent Card Testing Attacks Blog
- Card Testing Tutorial Docs
- Tutorial: Credit card cracking explained - and how to prevent it Blog
- The Comprehensive Guide to Preventing Digital Payment BIN Attacks Blog
- Payment Fraud Prevention Guide
- Step-by-step guide to payment fraud prevention Blog
- Payment Fraud Protection Demo
Also known as
card testing · card cracking · carding · BIN attack · BIN testing · card validation · stolen card validation · micro-transaction testing · payment testing fraud · credit card testing
Related use cases
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Transaction risk
Score a payment or checkout in real time using device and session signals, so you can approve trusted transactions, step up the uncertain ones, and challenge the risky ones.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Travel
- Payment Fraud
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Chargeback fraud
Identify repeat chargeback abusers by device history, and win friendly-fraud disputes by linking the disputed order to prior trusted purchases from the same device.
6 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Payment Fraud
- Revenue Protection
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Automation detection
Identify automated traffic, including bots, headless browsers, automation frameworks, and AI agents, that imitates real human visitors.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk