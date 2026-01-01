All signals

iOS Simulator Detection

iOS Simulator Detection identifies when the app is running inside an Apple Xcode simulator rather than a physical device. Like Android emulators, iOS simulators are used for automated testing and fraud operations that require spinning up many virtual device instances.

  • Device & app trust
  • iOS

What it returns

API field
simulator
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when running in an iOS simulator. Requires iOS SDK v2.12.0+.

Supporting signal in 18 use cases

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