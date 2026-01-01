Click fraud
Detect fake or repeated ad clicks and installs, from bots, click farms, or one device posing as many, that waste ad spend and skew campaign metrics.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
Click fraud, a form of ad fraud, is fake or worthless interaction with ads: clicks, impressions, or app installs that come from bots, click farms, or the same person over and over rather than real prospects. It is driven by several actors: competitors trying to burn through a rival's ad budget, dishonest publishers inflating clicks or impressions to boost their payouts, and organized click farms and botnets that generate fraudulent traffic at scale, sometimes from thousands of virtual machines around the world. On mobile it shows up as click flooding and fake installs that steal credit for organic downloads.
The common thread is that one source is made to look like many genuine, distinct users. Fingerprint gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID, so you can see when the same device is behind a flood of clicks or installs even after cookies are cleared or IPs are rotated, tell automated traffic apart from humans, and recognize the tight clusters of devices that signal a click farm.
Click fraud mainly hurts businesses that buy or sell digital advertising, including marketing and adtech, media and publishers, ecommerce, and app developers running paid acquisition, where it drains ad spend, inflates clicks and installs with traffic that never converts, and corrupts the campaign metrics teams rely on to optimize.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint on ad landing pages when a click is recorded. Store the Visitor ID with ad and click data in your database to compare repeat clicks from the same device.
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On the same ad touchpoints, check Bot Detection to filter invalid or automated clicks before they bill.
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Use Velocity Signals to flag bursts of clicks, accounts, or IPs tied to one device in a short window, a strong sign of automated clicking or click flooding.
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Use Proximity to surface click farms, where many devices clustered in one location generate clicks that each look like a separate, distinct user.
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Check Virtual Machine Detection, IP Blocklist, and Proxy Detection to catch botnet traffic from VMs, datacenter IPs, and rotating proxies behind large-scale click fraud.
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Use Cloned App Detection on Android to flag duplicate app instances simulating many distinct installs or click sources from one device.
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On mobile, check Android Emulator and iOS Simulator Detection to catch fake installs and click flooding from emulated devices.
Which signals to check
Also known as
click fraud · ad fraud · advertising fraud · invalid traffic · invalid ad traffic · click spam · click flooding · fake clicks · fake installs · install fraud · click farm · PPC fraud
Related use cases
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Affiliate fraud
Detect fraud in affiliate and referral programs, where the same device or person fakes new customers to collect unearned payouts and commissions.
11 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Automation detection
Identify automated traffic, including bots, headless browsers, automation frameworks, and AI agents, that imitates real human visitors.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
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Fraud farms
Surface clusters of co-located devices that signal a device farm or organized fraud ring, even when each device looks unique on its own.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity