Click fraud, a form of ad fraud, is fake or worthless interaction with ads: clicks, impressions, or app installs that come from bots, click farms, or the same person over and over rather than real prospects. It is driven by several actors: competitors trying to burn through a rival's ad budget, dishonest publishers inflating clicks or impressions to boost their payouts, and organized click farms and botnets that generate fraudulent traffic at scale, sometimes from thousands of virtual machines around the world. On mobile it shows up as click flooding and fake installs that steal credit for organic downloads.

The common thread is that one source is made to look like many genuine, distinct users. Fingerprint gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID, so you can see when the same device is behind a flood of clicks or installs even after cookies are cleared or IPs are rotated, tell automated traffic apart from humans, and recognize the tight clusters of devices that signal a click farm.

Click fraud mainly hurts businesses that buy or sell digital advertising, including marketing and adtech, media and publishers, ecommerce, and app developers running paid acquisition, where it drains ad spend, inflates clicks and installs with traffic that never converts, and corrupts the campaign metrics teams rely on to optimize.