All signals

Proximity Detection

Proximity Detection maps the device's location to a fixed zone in a discrete global grid and returns a stable, privacy-preserving Proximity ID for that zone. Devices observed in the same zone share the same ID, which exposes co-located devices, potential device farms, and a single device that changed its identity without moving — even when each device has a distinct Visitor ID. The ID can't be reverse-mapped to coordinates. Each event also includes a precision_radius (10 m to 22.5 km) and a confidence score. Requires location permission granted by the user.

  • Geolocation
  • Web
  • Mobile
View API reference

What it returns

API field
proximity.id
Type
string
Example
"w1aTfd4MCvl"
Notes
A stable identifier for the proximity zone. Devices observed in the same zone return the same value. Related fields: proximity.precision_radius (meters) and proximity.confidence (0-1, likelihood the device is inside this zone rather than an adjacent one).

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 4 use cases

Supporting signal in 13 use cases

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