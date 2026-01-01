Proximity Detection

Proximity Detection maps the device's location to a fixed zone in a discrete global grid and returns a stable, privacy-preserving Proximity ID for that zone. Devices observed in the same zone share the same ID, which exposes co-located devices, potential device farms, and a single device that changed its identity without moving — even when each device has a distinct Visitor ID. The ID can't be reverse-mapped to coordinates. Each event also includes a precision_radius (10 m to 22.5 km) and a confidence score. Requires location permission granted by the user.