Proximity Detection
Proximity Detection maps the device's location to a fixed zone in a discrete global grid and returns a stable, privacy-preserving Proximity ID for that zone. Devices observed in the same zone share the same ID, which exposes co-located devices, potential device farms, and a single device that changed its identity without moving — even when each device has a distinct Visitor ID. The ID can't be reverse-mapped to coordinates. Each event also includes a precision_radius (10 m to 22.5 km) and a confidence score. Requires location permission granted by the user.
- Geolocation
- Web
- Mobile
What it returns
- API field
- proximity.id
- Type
- string
- Example
- "w1aTfd4MCvl"
- Notes
- A stable identifier for the proximity zone. Devices observed in the same zone return the same value. Related fields: proximity.precision_radius (meters) and proximity.confidence (0-1, likelihood the device is inside this zone rather than an adjacent one).
Where it does the heavy lifting
Primary signal in 4 use cases
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Ban enforcement
Enforce bans at the device and browser level so banned users can't simply return with a new account, cleared cookies, or a new IP.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Trust & Safety
-
Fraud farms
Surface clusters of co-located devices that signal a device farm or organized fraud ring, even when each device looks unique on its own.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
-
Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Synthetic identity fraud
Catch fabricated identities, stitched together from real and fake personal data, by recognizing when many supposedly distinct applicants trace back to a single device or a cluster of co-located devices.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +1
Supporting signal in 13 use cases
-
Chargeback fraud
Identify repeat chargeback abusers by device history, and win friendly-fraud disputes by linking the disputed order to prior trusted purchases from the same device.
6 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Payment Fraud
- Revenue Protection
-
Click fraud
Detect fake or repeated ad clicks and installs, from bots, click farms, or one device posing as many, that waste ad spend and skew campaign metrics.
13 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
-
Content engagement fraud
Detect fake views, streams, plays, and follower or leaderboard inflation driven by bots and device farms.
11 signals Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Behavior Risk
- +1
-
Coupon abuse
Detect shoppers who exploit promotions by redeeming single-use or new-customer coupons repeatedly across fake accounts or devices.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Free trial abuse
Detect repeat users cycling through free trials by creating new accounts on the same device, even after they switch emails, clear cookies, or change IPs.
14 signals Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Loan fraud
Detect devices behind fraudulent loan applications, from one device filing many under stolen or synthetic identities to bots submitting at scale.
12 signals Fintech
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +1
-
Loyalty fraud
Protect rewards programs from account takeovers that drain or transfer points and from fake or duplicate accounts that farm signup, referral, and earning bonuses, by tying every login and redemption to a persistent Visitor ID.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, Gaming, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +2
-
Money mules
Surface money mule accounts by linking supposedly separate accounts back to one device or co-located cluster moving funds.
8 signals E-Commerce, Fintech
- Account Integrity
- Payment Fraud
-
New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Paywall enforcement
Enforce metered, freemium, or hard paywalls by recognizing returning visitors and counting content views per device, even across incognito and cleared cookies.
8 signals EdTech, Media
- Access Control
- Data Protection
- +1
-
Refund abuse
Detect serial refund and return abusers, even when they spread activity across new accounts and cleared cookies.
8 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Payment Fraud
- Revenue Protection
-
Review fraud
Detect fake reviews posted from the same device across many accounts or generated by bots.
11 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
- +1
-
SMS pumping
Detect bots and abusive devices flooding an OTP or verification form to trigger high volumes of paid SMS to revenue-share numbers, before the messages are sent.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Telecom Abuse