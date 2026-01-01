Refund abuse, also called return abuse or refund fraud, is post-purchase exploitation of a merchant's refund or return policy for repeated value extraction. It ranges from casual opportunism to organized operations. Common tactics include serial returning, where one person orders heavily and returns most of it; false claims that an item arrived damaged, was not as described, or never showed up; wardrobing, where goods are used once and sent back; and refund-without-return abuse on low-cost items.

At the organized end are professional refunders who treat it as a business, hitting a store with refund requests across many orders and accounts on the assumption that some will be approved, and sharing playbooks on how to make claims look legitimate. These behaviors overlap with chargebacks and inflate return-rate data, raise reverse-logistics and processing costs, and push merchants toward stricter policies that punish honest buyers.

Most refund-abuse defense lives in the merchant's own systems: order and returns history, payment and chargeback data, item inspection on receipt, and policy design. Much of the abuse is also purely physical and happens off-device in a warehouse, such as swapping a returned item, faking a return tracking number, or returning stolen goods, and no device intelligence can see those. Fingerprint plays a supporting role by adding a device-linkage layer to that stack. It assigns each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists even when cookies are cleared or new accounts are used, which helps connect refund and return activity that one person spreads across multiple accounts, emails, or sessions to look like distinct customers. Used alongside a merchant's existing refund history, this can surface a serial abuser or professional refunder behind seemingly separate orders, with Velocity Signals flagging a burst of requests tied to one Visitor ID and Proximity Detection revealing coordinated groups operating many devices from one location.