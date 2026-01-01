All signals

IP Geolocation

IP Geolocation provides the estimated physical location of a visitor along with network metadata including ASN, organization type, and datacenter indicator. It supports both IPv4 and IPv6. Used for geo-blocking, impossible travel detection, and regional compliance enforcement.

  • Geolocation
  • Web
  • Mobile
View API reference

What it returns

API field
ip_info
Type
object
Example
{ v4: { address: "94.142.239.124", geolocation: { city_name: "Prague", country_code: "CZ", latitude: 50.05, longitude: 14.4, accuracy_radius: 20, timezone: "Europe/Prague" }, asn: "7922", asn_type: "isp", datacenter_result: false }, v6: { ... } }
Notes
Separate v4 and v6 objects, each with address, geolocation (lat/lng, accuracy_radius, postal_code, timezone, city, country, continent, subdivisions), and network metadata (asn, asn_name, asn_network, asn_type, datacenter_result, datacenter_name).

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 6 use cases

Supporting signal in 14 use cases

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