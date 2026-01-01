IP Geolocation
IP Geolocation provides the estimated physical location of a visitor along with network metadata including ASN, organization type, and datacenter indicator. It supports both IPv4 and IPv6. Used for geo-blocking, impossible travel detection, and regional compliance enforcement.
- Geolocation
- Web
- Mobile
What it returns
- API field
- ip_info
- Type
- object
- Example
- { v4: { address: "94.142.239.124", geolocation: { city_name: "Prague", country_code: "CZ", latitude: 50.05, longitude: 14.4, accuracy_radius: 20, timezone: "Europe/Prague" }, asn: "7922", asn_type: "isp", datacenter_result: false }, v6: { ... } }
- Notes
- Separate v4 and v6 objects, each with address, geolocation (lat/lng, accuracy_radius, postal_code, timezone, city, country, continent, subdivisions), and network metadata (asn, asn_name, asn_network, asn_type, datacenter_result, datacenter_name).
Where it does the heavy lifting
Primary signal in 6 use cases
-
Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
-
Geo-restricted content bypass
Catch viewers who route through a VPN or proxy, or spoof their device location, to unlock streaming catalogs, live events, or other content licensed only for a different region.
6 signals Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
-
Impossible travel
Catch logins to one account from locations too far apart to travel between in the time elapsed, a strong sign of account takeover, credential sharing, or proxy-based attacks.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +1
-
Region blocking
Block or limit access from restricted regions for compliance or licensing, catching users who mask their true location with a VPN, proxy, or spoofed device settings.
5 signals Fintech, Food Delivery, Gambling, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
-
Regional pricing fraud
Catch shoppers who switch on a VPN or proxy to pose as buyers in a cheaper country and claim discounts they are not entitled to.
8 signals E-Commerce, EdTech, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Geo Risk
- Revenue Protection
-
Session hijacking
Catch a stolen session token being replayed from a different device by checking that the Visitor ID stays continuous through an authenticated session, and flag mid-session jumps in IP or location.
4 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
Supporting signal in 14 use cases
-
Account recovery abuse
Stop attackers who hijack the forgot-password and account-recovery flow to reset credentials and seize an account, by recognizing requests from devices never linked to the account.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
-
Account sharing
Detect when subscription or seat-based credentials are shared across more users and devices than a plan allows, protecting recurring revenue.
6 signals EdTech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Access Control
- Account Integrity
- +1
-
Age verification
Strengthen age gating by recognizing a device that already failed an age check and flagging location masking used to dodge jurisdiction rules.
5 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
- +1
-
Loyalty fraud
Protect rewards programs from account takeovers that drain or transfer points and from fake or duplicate accounts that farm signup, referral, and earning bonuses, by tying every login and redemption to a persistent Visitor ID.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, Gaming, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +2
-
MFA bypass
Add a device-trust layer to authentication so a brand-new device that suddenly clears MFA on an account gets caught even when the code itself was phished or social-engineered.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
-
Money mules
Surface money mule accounts by linking supposedly separate accounts back to one device or co-located cluster moving funds.
8 signals E-Commerce, Fintech
- Account Integrity
- Payment Fraud
-
Paywall enforcement
Enforce metered, freemium, or hard paywalls by recognizing returning visitors and counting content views per device, even across incognito and cleared cookies.
8 signals EdTech, Media
- Access Control
- Data Protection
- +1
-
Personalization
Recognize returning visitors and carry their preferences, content, and progress across sessions, even when they never log in or create an account.
3 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- User Experience
-
Refund abuse
Detect serial refund and return abusers, even when they spread activity across new accounts and cleared cookies.
8 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Payment Fraud
- Revenue Protection
-
SIM swapping
Recognize when an account's phone number is suddenly used from a new, unrecognized device, a sign a SIM swap may have moved the number to an attacker.
9 signals Fintech
- Account Security
- Telecom Abuse
-
SMS pumping
Detect bots and abusive devices flooding an OTP or verification form to trigger high volumes of paid SMS to revenue-share numbers, before the messages are sent.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Telecom Abuse
-
Survey fraud
Detect duplicate survey submissions from the same device and automated responses from bots that corrupts data and drains incentives.
11 signals Marketing, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +2
-
Transaction risk
Score a payment or checkout in real time using device and session signals, so you can approve trusted transactions, step up the uncertain ones, and challenge the risky ones.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Travel
- Payment Fraud
-
Web scraping
Identify and throttle automated scrapers harvesting your content, pricing, or data at scale, even when they spoof user agents, rotate proxies, and run headless browsers.
12 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Data Protection
- +1