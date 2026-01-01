Account recovery abuse targets the forgot-password and account-recovery flow rather than the login itself. Instead of stealing a password, the attacker replaces it: they request a reset for a victim's email or username, then complete it by intercepting the recovery email or SMS code, brute-forcing a short or predictable token, or social-engineering a support agent, set a new password, and lock the real owner out. The abuse takes several distinct forms: account enumeration that probes which emails or usernames exist by reading differences in the reset response, reset flooding that fires mass requests to bury a victim's inbox or as a smokescreen, token theft or brute force, and exploitation of weak recovery design such as guessable security questions or SMS codes intercepted through a SIM swap. Recovery endpoints are often less hardened than the login page and easier to bypass.

Fingerprint gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists even when an attacker rotates IPs or spoofs browser details, so a business can recognize when a reset is requested or completed from a device that has never been associated with the account, the strongest sign the request is not the owner. Bot Detection flags the scripted requests behind enumeration sweeps and flooding, Velocity Signals surface one device firing resets across many accounts or one account hit by resets from many devices, and IP Geolocation flags a reset from a location inconsistent with the account's history.

The distinguishing action is to gate the recovery flow on device trust rather than treat every reset the same: let a low-risk reset from a recognized device proceed smoothly, but add verification, or block when the reset originates from an unrecognized or high-risk device, and rate-limit reset requests per device to shut down flooding and enumeration. Account recovery abuse bridges directly into account takeover, where it is one of the leading paths in, and overlaps SIM swapping in its SMS-interception variant. It matters most where accounts hold value, including fintech and banking, ecommerce, gaming and gambling, SaaS, and travel, where a hijacked reset means full takeover, fund and data theft, locked-out customers, and flooded support and messaging channels.