Account recovery abuse
Stop attackers who hijack the forgot-password and account-recovery flow to reset credentials and seize an account, by recognizing requests from devices never linked to the account.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
Account recovery abuse targets the forgot-password and account-recovery flow rather than the login itself. Instead of stealing a password, the attacker replaces it: they request a reset for a victim's email or username, then complete it by intercepting the recovery email or SMS code, brute-forcing a short or predictable token, or social-engineering a support agent, set a new password, and lock the real owner out. The abuse takes several distinct forms: account enumeration that probes which emails or usernames exist by reading differences in the reset response, reset flooding that fires mass requests to bury a victim's inbox or as a smokescreen, token theft or brute force, and exploitation of weak recovery design such as guessable security questions or SMS codes intercepted through a SIM swap. Recovery endpoints are often less hardened than the login page and easier to bypass.
Fingerprint gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists even when an attacker rotates IPs or spoofs browser details, so a business can recognize when a reset is requested or completed from a device that has never been associated with the account, the strongest sign the request is not the owner. Bot Detection flags the scripted requests behind enumeration sweeps and flooding, Velocity Signals surface one device firing resets across many accounts or one account hit by resets from many devices, and IP Geolocation flags a reset from a location inconsistent with the account's history.
The distinguishing action is to gate the recovery flow on device trust rather than treat every reset the same: let a low-risk reset from a recognized device proceed smoothly, but add verification, or block when the reset originates from an unrecognized or high-risk device, and rate-limit reset requests per device to shut down flooding and enumeration. Account recovery abuse bridges directly into account takeover, where it is one of the leading paths in, and overlaps SIM swapping in its SMS-interception variant. It matters most where accounts hold value, including fintech and banking, ecommerce, gaming and gambling, SaaS, and travel, where a hijacked reset means full takeover, fund and data theft, locked-out customers, and flooded support and messaging channels.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint on forgot-password and recovery requests before a reset completes. Store the Visitor ID with the account in your database and compare it to linked devices; step up when the device is unrecognized.
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Use Bot Detection to block scripted reset requests behind enumeration sweeps and inbox or SMS flooding, which are driven by automation rather than real users.
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Use Velocity Signals to catch one device firing reset requests across many accounts (enumeration or flooding) or one account hit by resets from many devices, and rate-limit reset requests per Visitor ID.
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Use IP Geolocation to flag a reset originating from a location inconsistent with the account's usual activity, and pair with Proxy and VPN signals when the origin is masked.
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Use Browser Tampering detection and Suspect Score to catch attackers spoofing device or browser details to dodge recognition, and to risk-rank a reset before letting it complete.
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On mobile, use Active Call Detection during a reset or recovery flow to flag a call in progress, the signature of a scammer walking the real account holder through recovery on their own device, where device history and location both look clean.
Which signals to check
Also known as
account recovery abuse · password reset abuse · password reset attack · forgot password attack · account recovery fraud · reset flooding · reset token brute force · recovery flow takeover · password reset poisoning · account enumeration · recovery email hijack
Related use cases
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Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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MFA bypass
Add a device-trust layer to authentication so a brand-new device that suddenly clears MFA on an account gets caught even when the code itself was phished or social-engineered.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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SIM swapping
Recognize when an account's phone number is suddenly used from a new, unrecognized device, a sign a SIM swap may have moved the number to an attacker.
9 signals Fintech
- Account Security
- Telecom Abuse
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Credential stuffing
Detect high-volume automated login attempts that test stolen username and password lists across many accounts to find ones that work.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Security
- Automation Risk