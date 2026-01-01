Fintech
Strengthen account security and payment fraud prevention without adding user friction in banking, lending, and fintech products.
25 use casesFingerprint for Fintech
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Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Synthetic identity fraud
Catch fabricated identities, stitched together from real and fake personal data, by recognizing when many supposedly distinct applicants trace back to a single device or a cluster of co-located devices.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
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New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
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Money mules
Surface money mule accounts by linking supposedly separate accounts back to one device or co-located cluster moving funds.
8 signals E-Commerce, Fintech
- Account Integrity
- Payment Fraud
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Loan fraud
Detect devices behind fraudulent loan applications, from one device filing many under stolen or synthetic identities to bots submitting at scale.
12 signals Fintech
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
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Transaction risk
Score a payment or checkout in real time using device and session signals, so you can approve trusted transactions, step up the uncertain ones, and challenge the risky ones.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Travel
- Payment Fraud
More use cases19 use cases
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Account recovery abuse
Stop attackers who hijack the forgot-password and account-recovery flow to reset credentials and seize an account, by recognizing requests from devices never linked to the account.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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APP fraud
Flag authorized push payment scams where a real customer approves the transfer on their own device, using session signals that indicate coaching or remote control.
7 signals Fintech
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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App tampering
Detect modified, repackaged, or instrumented builds of your mobile app that run on compromised devices and lie to your backend.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Device Integrity
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Automation detection
Identify automated traffic, including bots, headless browsers, automation frameworks, and AI agents, that imitates real human visitors.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
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Card testing
Detect automated attacks that run many small or low-value transactions to validate stolen or generated card numbers.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Travel
- Automation Risk
- Payment Fraud
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Chargeback fraud
Identify repeat chargeback abusers by device history, and win friendly-fraud disputes by linking the disputed order to prior trusted purchases from the same device.
6 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Payment Fraud
- Revenue Protection
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Credential stuffing
Detect high-volume automated login attempts that test stolen username and password lists across many accounts to find ones that work.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
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Fraud farms
Surface clusters of co-located devices that signal a device farm or organized fraud ring, even when each device looks unique on its own.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
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Gift card fraud
Catch gift card code brute forcing, stolen-card purchases, and post-takeover draining by linking attempts to the device behind them.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
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Impossible travel
Catch logins to one account from locations too far apart to travel between in the time elapsed, a strong sign of account takeover, credential sharing, or proxy-based attacks.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Loyalty fraud
Protect rewards programs from account takeovers that drain or transfer points and from fake or duplicate accounts that farm signup, referral, and earning bonuses, by tying every login and redemption to a persistent Visitor ID.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, Gaming, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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MFA bypass
Add a device-trust layer to authentication so a brand-new device that suddenly clears MFA on an account gets caught even when the code itself was phished or social-engineered.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
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Region blocking
Block or limit access from restricted regions for compliance or licensing, catching users who mask their true location with a VPN, proxy, or spoofed device settings.
5 signals Fintech, Food Delivery, Gambling, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
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Reverse engineering and abuse
Surface attempts to reverse engineer your web or mobile client using active developer tooling or runtime instrumentation to extract logic, secrets, or tamper with behavior.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
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Session hijacking
Catch a stolen session token being replayed from a different device by checking that the Visitor ID stays continuous through an authenticated session, and flag mid-session jumps in IP or location.
4 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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SIM swapping
Recognize when an account's phone number is suddenly used from a new, unrecognized device, a sign a SIM swap may have moved the number to an attacker.
9 signals Fintech
- Account Security
- Telecom Abuse
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SMS pumping
Detect bots and abusive devices flooding an OTP or verification form to trigger high volumes of paid SMS to revenue-share numbers, before the messages are sent.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Telecom Abuse
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Social engineering scams
Catch scams as they happen by catching the moments fraudsters coach victims through high risk actions.
5 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Security
- Behavior Risk
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