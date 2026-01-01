SIM swapping, also called SIM hijacking or phone porting fraud, is a social engineering attack on the process mobile carriers use to move a phone number between SIM cards. Rather than cracking a password, the attacker gathers personal details about a target through phishing, data purchases, or scraping, then contacts the carrier posing as the account holder, claims the phone was lost or stolen, and requests a transfer to a SIM they control. Once the number moves, the victim's phone loses service and the attacker receives the victim's calls and texts. This matters because so many accounts lean on the phone number as a recovery channel and a second authentication factor, so controlling the number lets an attacker intercept SMS one-time codes, reset passwords, approve transactions, and lock the real user out. High-value targets include online banking, cryptocurrency wallets, and business email, which is why fintech and other financial services feel this most acutely.

The core weakness is treating the phone number, and SMS-based two-factor authentication, as a trusted identity anchor. The strongest defenses move away from SMS toward app-based authenticators, push approvals, or hardware security keys, and add carrier-level protections like port freezes and account PINs that are outside any single business's control. Within an application, the goal is to stop trusting the number alone and add an independent signal of who is actually accessing the account.

Fingerprint contributes that independent signal through device intelligence. It assigns each device a persistent Visitor ID built from many device signals, and that ID stays stable even when the SIM card changes, cookies are cleared, or the IP is different, precisely the things an attacker cannot carry over from the victim. By comparing the current Visitor ID against the device history tied to an account and its phone number, a business can recognize when a login or sensitive action arrives from a device never associated with that account, even though the phone number matches, and respond by stepping up to a stronger verification method instead of relying on the now-compromised SMS factor.