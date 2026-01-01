All signals

AI Agent Detection

AI Agent Detection lets you identify authorized AI agents visiting your website and distinguish them from malicious bots. It uses Web Bot Auth cryptographic signing to verify agent identity when available, and returns structured metadata — including the agent's provider, name, and identity verification status (signed, verified, unknown, or spoofed) — in the bot_info field of the Server API response.

  • Automation
  • Web
View API reference

What it returns

API field
bot_info
Type
object
Example
{ category: "ai_agent", provider: "OpenAI", provider_url: "https://openai.com", name: "ChatGPT Agent", identity: "signed", confidence: "high" }
Notes
Extended bot metadata with category, provider, provider_url, name, identity (verified, signed, unknown, or spoofed), and confidence (high/medium/low). Use bot_info.identity for AI agents rather than the legacy bot field alone.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 20 use cases

Supporting signal in 10 use cases

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