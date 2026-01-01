Coupon and promo abuse is when shoppers exploit promotional offers beyond their intended use to pull discounts they are not entitled to. The most common tactic is one person redeeming a single-use or new-customer coupon over and over, usually by creating many accounts or returning on a fresh device or browser so each redemption looks like a different first-time customer. Other variants include stacking codes in unintended combinations, sharing codes far beyond their intended scope, and using bots to grab high-value or limited promotions the moment they drop.

Because email addresses, cookies, and accounts are cheap to recreate, limits tied to those identifiers are easy to bypass. Fingerprint gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists through cleared cookies, private browsing, and new accounts, so you can track who has already redeemed an offer, enforce real one-per-person or one-per-device limits, and spot a single device claiming the same promotion many times.

Coupon abuse mainly hits consumer businesses that run promotions, especially ecommerce, food delivery, marketplaces, and gaming or gambling with signup bonuses, where it erodes margins on discounts that never win a new customer, drains limited promotional inventory from genuine shoppers, and skews the ROI data teams use to plan campaigns.