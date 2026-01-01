All use cases

Coupon abuse

Detect shoppers who exploit promotions by redeeming single-use or new-customer coupons repeatedly across fake accounts or devices.

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Overview

Coupon and promo abuse is when shoppers exploit promotional offers beyond their intended use to pull discounts they are not entitled to. The most common tactic is one person redeeming a single-use or new-customer coupon over and over, usually by creating many accounts or returning on a fresh device or browser so each redemption looks like a different first-time customer. Other variants include stacking codes in unintended combinations, sharing codes far beyond their intended scope, and using bots to grab high-value or limited promotions the moment they drop.

Because email addresses, cookies, and accounts are cheap to recreate, limits tied to those identifiers are easy to bypass. Fingerprint gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists through cleared cookies, private browsing, and new accounts, so you can track who has already redeemed an offer, enforce real one-per-person or one-per-device limits, and spot a single device claiming the same promotion many times.

Coupon abuse mainly hits consumer businesses that run promotions, especially ecommerce, food delivery, marketplaces, and gaming or gambling with signup bonuses, where it erodes margins on discounts that never win a new customer, drains limited promotional inventory from genuine shoppers, and skews the ROI data teams use to plan campaigns.

How to implement it

  • Call Fingerprint at coupon entry and checkout before the discount applies. Store the Visitor ID with account and coupon data in your database and compare redemptions from the same device.

  • Use Bot Detection to block bots mass-redeeming high-value or limited promotions the moment they launch.

  • Use Velocity Signals to flag a single device redeeming many codes or creating many accounts far faster than a normal shopper.

  • Use Cloned App Detection on Android to flag duplicate app instances redeeming the same promotion repeatedly while dodging per-device limits.

  • Catch shoppers faking a fresh device on web with Browser Tampering, and on mobile check Android Emulator and iOS Simulator Detection for emulated environments.

  • Use Proximity to spot device farms redeeming promos from one location, and Proxy Detection to catch shoppers masking their IP to look like new customers.

  • Use Privacy-Focused Settings Detection as context on web when one device looks like many at redemption: Firefox Resist Fingerprinting or Brave blocking can affect Visitor ID stability without implying abuse on its own.

Which signals to check

Related reading

Also known as

coupon fraud · promo abuse · promotion abuse · voucher abuse · discount abuse · coupon stacking · promo code abuse · single-use code abuse · new-customer offer abuse · repeat coupon redemption

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