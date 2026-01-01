All signals

Privacy-Focused Settings

Privacy-Focused Settings Detection identifies when a browser has enabled enhanced privacy configurations — such as Firefox's Resist Fingerprinting mode or Brave's aggressive fingerprint blocking. These settings can affect identification accuracy and are useful context when evaluating other signals.

  • Anonymity & privacy
  • Web
View API reference

What it returns

API field
privacy_settings
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when privacy-enhancing browser settings are detected as active.

Supporting signal in 12 use cases

Ready to identify?

Start building with a free trial or speak to an expert to explore our Enterprise plan.
Get Started Contact Sales