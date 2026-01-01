Privacy-Focused Settings
Privacy-Focused Settings Detection identifies when a browser has enabled enhanced privacy configurations — such as Firefox's Resist Fingerprinting mode or Brave's aggressive fingerprint blocking. These settings can affect identification accuracy and are useful context when evaluating other signals.
- Anonymity & privacy
- Web
What it returns
- API field
- privacy_settings
- Type
- boolean
- Example
- true
- Notes
- Returns true when privacy-enhancing browser settings are detected as active.
Supporting signal in 12 use cases
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Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
-
Automation detection
Identify automated traffic, including bots, headless browsers, automation frameworks, and AI agents, that imitates real human visitors.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
-
Ban enforcement
Enforce bans at the device and browser level so banned users can't simply return with a new account, cleared cookies, or a new IP.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Trust & Safety
-
Checkout tampering
Flag client-side manipulation of prices, totals, or hidden fields at checkout using open developer tools or a tampered browser.
9 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Travel
- Behavior Risk
- Payment Fraud
-
Coupon abuse
Detect shoppers who exploit promotions by redeeming single-use or new-customer coupons repeatedly across fake accounts or devices.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Credential stuffing
Detect high-volume automated login attempts that test stolen username and password lists across many accounts to find ones that work.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
-
Free trial abuse
Detect repeat users cycling through free trials by creating new accounts on the same device, even after they switch emails, clear cookies, or change IPs.
14 signals Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Paywall enforcement
Enforce metered, freemium, or hard paywalls by recognizing returning visitors and counting content views per device, even across incognito and cleared cookies.
8 signals EdTech, Media
- Access Control
- Data Protection
- +1
-
Reverse engineering and abuse
Surface attempts to reverse engineer your web or mobile client using active developer tooling or runtime instrumentation to extract logic, secrets, or tamper with behavior.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
-
Web scraping
Identify and throttle automated scrapers harvesting your content, pricing, or data at scale, even when they spoof user agents, rotate proxies, and run headless browsers.
12 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Data Protection
- +1