Credential stuffing is a high-volume automated attack where fraudsters take username and password pairs leaked in data breaches and test them against your login page to find which ones still work. It relies on password reuse: because most people reuse credentials across sites, even a success rate of just one to three percent yields many working logins when an attacker tries millions of pairs. Bots drive the attack, often spread across botnets and rotating proxies and IPs so the flood of attempts looks like many separate users.

Credential stuffing is usually the step before account takeover: stuffing finds valid credentials, then those accounts get drained. Fingerprint gives each device a stable, unique Visitor ID that holds even when an attacker clears cookies or rotates IPs, so you can rate-limit failed login attempts per device instead of per IP, and spot a single device trying many accounts or generating a burst of failed logins. Pairing that with automation detection lets you block the attack at the login itself, before any account is compromised.

It hits hardest in financial services, ecommerce, SaaS, and subscription services, where a single reused password can open a valuable account, and where weak protection can mean fraud losses, downstream account takeover, infrastructure strain, and regulatory fines.