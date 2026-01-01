Credential stuffing
Detect high-volume automated login attempts that test stolen username and password lists across many accounts to find ones that work.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
Credential stuffing is a high-volume automated attack where fraudsters take username and password pairs leaked in data breaches and test them against your login page to find which ones still work. It relies on password reuse: because most people reuse credentials across sites, even a success rate of just one to three percent yields many working logins when an attacker tries millions of pairs. Bots drive the attack, often spread across botnets and rotating proxies and IPs so the flood of attempts looks like many separate users.
Credential stuffing is usually the step before account takeover: stuffing finds valid credentials, then those accounts get drained. Fingerprint gives each device a stable, unique Visitor ID that holds even when an attacker clears cookies or rotates IPs, so you can rate-limit failed login attempts per device instead of per IP, and spot a single device trying many accounts or generating a burst of failed logins. Pairing that with automation detection lets you block the attack at the login itself, before any account is compromised.
It hits hardest in financial services, ecommerce, SaaS, and subscription services, where a single reused password can open a valuable account, and where weak protection can mean fraud losses, downstream account takeover, infrastructure strain, and regulatory fines.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint on every login attempt before credentials are validated. Check Bot Detection to block or challenge automated stuffing at the login page.
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On the same login flow, store the Visitor ID with each login attempt in your database to rate-limit failed logins per device and flag one device trying many accounts.
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Use Velocity Signals and High Activity Device to flag a single device attempting many distinct accounts or racking up failed logins in a short window, the signature of a stuffing run.
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Check Proxy Detection and IP Blocklist to catch attempts distributed across rotating proxies, datacenter IPs, and known-malicious addresses to look like many users.
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Use Browser Tampering and Virtual Machine Detection to catch stuffing bots using anti-detect browsers or VMs to dodge detection, and Suspect Score to risk-rank logins.
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Use Privacy-Focused Settings Detection as context on web when per-device login limits look off: Firefox Resist Fingerprinting or Brave blocking can change the Visitor ID without implying stuffing on its own.
Which signals to check
Related reading
Also known as
credential stuffing attack · stolen credential testing · breach replay · password reuse attack · password list attack · login stuffing · account checking · automated login attack · brute force login · password spraying
Related use cases
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Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Automation detection
Identify automated traffic, including bots, headless browsers, automation frameworks, and AI agents, that imitates real human visitors.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
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MFA bypass
Add a device-trust layer to authentication so a brand-new device that suddenly clears MFA on an account gets caught even when the code itself was phished or social-engineered.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security