SaaS
Protect signup, login, and account integrity for cloud and SaaS products.
25 use cases
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Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Credential stuffing
Detect high-volume automated login attempts that test stolen username and password lists across many accounts to find ones that work.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
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New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
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Free trial abuse
Detect repeat users cycling through free trials by creating new accounts on the same device, even after they switch emails, clear cookies, or change IPs.
14 signals Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Account sharing
Detect when subscription or seat-based credentials are shared across more users and devices than a plan allows, protecting recurring revenue.
6 signals EdTech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Access Control
- Account Integrity
- +1
More use cases20 use cases
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Account recovery abuse
Stop attackers who hijack the forgot-password and account-recovery flow to reset credentials and seize an account, by recognizing requests from devices never linked to the account.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Affiliate fraud
Detect fraud in affiliate and referral programs, where the same device or person fakes new customers to collect unearned payouts and commissions.
11 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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App tampering
Detect modified, repackaged, or instrumented builds of your mobile app that run on compromised devices and lie to your backend.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Device Integrity
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Automation detection
Identify automated traffic, including bots, headless browsers, automation frameworks, and AI agents, that imitates real human visitors.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
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Chargeback fraud
Identify repeat chargeback abusers by device history, and win friendly-fraud disputes by linking the disputed order to prior trusted purchases from the same device.
6 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Payment Fraud
- Revenue Protection
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Click fraud
Detect fake or repeated ad clicks and installs, from bots, click farms, or one device posing as many, that waste ad spend and skew campaign metrics.
13 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
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Content engagement fraud
Detect fake views, streams, plays, and follower or leaderboard inflation driven by bots and device farms.
11 signals Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Behavior Risk
- +1
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Impossible travel
Catch logins to one account from locations too far apart to travel between in the time elapsed, a strong sign of account takeover, credential sharing, or proxy-based attacks.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +1
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In-app purchase fraud
Catch in-app purchase abuse run from jailbroken, rooted, or instrumented devices that hook the purchase and receipt validation flow.
10 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Device Integrity
- Payment Fraud
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MFA bypass
Add a device-trust layer to authentication so a brand-new device that suddenly clears MFA on an account gets caught even when the code itself was phished or social-engineered.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Personalization
Recognize returning visitors and carry their preferences, content, and progress across sessions, even when they never log in or create an account.
3 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- User Experience
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Refund abuse
Detect serial refund and return abusers, even when they spread activity across new accounts and cleared cookies.
8 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Payment Fraud
- Revenue Protection
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Regional pricing fraud
Catch shoppers who switch on a VPN or proxy to pose as buyers in a cheaper country and claim discounts they are not entitled to.
8 signals E-Commerce, EdTech, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Geo Risk
- Revenue Protection
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Reverse engineering and abuse
Surface attempts to reverse engineer your web or mobile client using active developer tooling or runtime instrumentation to extract logic, secrets, or tamper with behavior.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
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Review fraud
Detect fake reviews posted from the same device across many accounts or generated by bots.
11 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
- +1
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Session hijacking
Catch a stolen session token being replayed from a different device by checking that the Visitor ID stays continuous through an authenticated session, and flag mid-session jumps in IP or location.
4 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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SMS pumping
Detect bots and abusive devices flooding an OTP or verification form to trigger high volumes of paid SMS to revenue-share numbers, before the messages are sent.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Telecom Abuse
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Social engineering scams
Catch scams as they happen by catching the moments fraudsters coach victims through high risk actions.
5 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Security
- Behavior Risk
- +1
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Survey fraud
Detect duplicate survey submissions from the same device and automated responses from bots that corrupts data and drains incentives.
11 signals Marketing, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +2
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Web scraping
Identify and throttle automated scrapers harvesting your content, pricing, or data at scale, even when they spoof user agents, rotate proxies, and run headless browsers.
12 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Data Protection
- +1