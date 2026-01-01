Automation detection
Identify automated traffic, including bots, headless browsers, automation frameworks, and AI agents, that imitates real human visitors.
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Overview
Automation detection is the practice of telling software-driven traffic apart from real human visitors: bots, scripts, headless browsers, automation frameworks like Selenium, Puppeteer, and Playwright, and increasingly AI agents acting on a user's behalf. The difficulty is that modern automation is built to blend in. Headless browsers run a real browser engine, frameworks can fill forms and vary mouse movements and timing to mimic a person, and operators rotate IPs and residential proxies so volume-based checks miss them. Simple defenses like user-agent filtering or IP rate limits are easy to evade, so reliable detection has to read signals automation cannot easily fake.
Fingerprint's Bot Detection Smart Signal inspects hundreds of browser and runtime attributes to classify each visitor as a good bot such as a search engine crawler, a bad bot, or not a bot, and returning a server-side result you can verify and act on before a sensitive action completes. Unlike CAPTCHA, it runs silently in the background, so it adds no friction for legitimate users and cannot simply be solved by a human or farmed out to a CAPTCHA-solving service. Catching automation at the moment of the request, rather than after the fact, is what lets a business block or challenge it before any downstream damage lands.
Automation is the engine behind most large-scale abuse: credential stuffing and account takeover, scraping and content theft, card testing, inventory scalping, fake account creation, and click or ad fraud all depend on doing something thousands of times faster than a human could. Automation detection applies anywhere bots cause harm, including ecommerce, fintech, gaming and gambling, media, marketing, and SaaS, where unchecked automation drives fraud losses, skews the analytics teams rely on, strains infrastructure with junk traffic, and degrades the experience for real users.
How to implement it
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Use Bot Detection to classify each visitor as a good bot (like a verified AI agent), bad bot, or human in real time, and block or challenge bad bots before they reach high-value pages such as login, signup, checkout, and forms..
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Pair Bot Detection with Browser Tampering and Virtual Machine Detection to catch bots using anti-detect or headless setups to look like real browsers.
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Check IP Blocklist and Proxy Detection to flag automation coming from datacenters, Tor, or rotating proxies, common sources of large-scale bot traffic.
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Use High-Activity Device and Velocity Signals to spot the high request volume and repetition that automated traffic generates from one device.
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Use Privacy-Focused Settings Detection as context on web when Bot Detection and Browser Tampering disagree: Firefox Resist Fingerprinting or Brave blocking can skew fingerprint signals without implying abuse on its own.
Which signals to check
Related reading
- Bot Detection Guide
- Bot Detection: How to Block Bad Bots in 2026 Blog
- 6 Bot Detection Tools for Online Security in 2026 Blog
- How to Detect AI Agents & Prevent Autonomous Fraud Blog
- reCAPTCHAs no longer work against bots Blog
- Top 6 bot management solutions: essential picks for 2026 Blog
- Bot Firewall Demo
Also known as
bot detection · bad bot detection · automation detection · scripted traffic detection · headless browser detection · Selenium detection · Puppeteer detection · Playwright detection · automation framework detection · AI agent detection · bot mitigation · non-human traffic
Related use cases
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Credential stuffing
Detect high-volume automated login attempts that test stolen username and password lists across many accounts to find ones that work.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
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Web scraping
Identify and throttle automated scrapers harvesting your content, pricing, or data at scale, even when they spoof user agents, rotate proxies, and run headless browsers.
12 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Data Protection
- +1
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Card testing
Detect automated attacks that run many small or low-value transactions to validate stolen or generated card numbers.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Travel
- Automation Risk
- Payment Fraud
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Click fraud
Detect fake or repeated ad clicks and installs, from bots, click farms, or one device posing as many, that waste ad spend and skew campaign metrics.
13 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud