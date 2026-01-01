All signals

Rare Device Detection

Rare Device Detection identifies devices whose combination of core attributes is statistically uncommon or previously unseen across global traffic. Unlike tampering detection, which flags internally inconsistent configurations, this signal asks how common the full device configuration is globally — surfacing never-before-seen setups (not_seen) or extremely rare ones (p99.9+) even when they appear internally consistent.

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  • Web
View API reference

What it returns

API field
rare_device
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when the configuration is p99.9+ rare or never seen. Related field: rare_device_percentile_bucket (not_seen, p99.9+, p99.5-p99.9, p99-p99.5, p95-p99, or <p95), based on a 14-day global reference window.

Supporting signal in 10 use cases

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