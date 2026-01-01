Checkout tampering
Flag client-side manipulation of prices, totals, or hidden fields at checkout using open developer tools or a tampered browser.
Fingerprint fit Supporting signal
Overview
Checkout tampering is client-side manipulation of an order before it reaches the server: editing a price, quantity, currency, discount code, or a hidden form field in the browser so the submitted total no longer matches your catalog. It usually starts in browser developer tools or with intercepting and rewriting the request, and at scale it is automated against the checkout endpoint so many altered orders go through quickly.
The authoritative fix is to never trust client-supplied amounts: recompute prices, totals, and discounts server-side from trusted data and reject any order whose client values disagree. Device intelligence complements that by flagging the conditions under which tampering happens and connecting the activity to a device. Developer Tools Detection is the primary signal here on web: it surfaces open browser DevTools or an active Chrome DevTools Protocol session during checkout. Browser data is collected when the JavaScript agent loads, so DevTools opened only after load may be missed. Browser Tampering catches manipulated or anti-detect browser environments used to alter requests. Bot Detection and Virtual Machine Detection help distinguish a one-off manual edit from an automated campaign hammering checkout, while the persistent Visitor ID links repeated tampered orders back to the same device even across accounts and cleared cookies. Because open DevTools have legitimate uses, treat this as a reason to scrutinize the specific order, not to penalize the shopper outright.
Checkout tampering mainly affects ecommerce, along with gaming storefronts and travel booking, anywhere a price is presented in the client and submitted back. Unchecked, it drains margin through under-priced orders, complicates reconciliation and inventory, and feeds disputes and chargebacks. The practical response is to hold or reject mismatched orders and route the associated device for review.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint on checkout page load and again before payment submit. Check Developer Tools Detection for client-side price or field manipulation.
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Use Bot Detection and Virtual Machine Detection to separate a one-off manual edit from an automated campaign submitting altered orders at scale.
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Use Browser Tampering to catch manipulated or anti-detect browser environments used to rewrite checkout requests before submission.
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Use the Visitor ID to link repeated tampered orders back to one device across accounts and cleared cookies, and feed that into order risk scoring.
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Use Privacy-Focused Settings Detection as context on web when DevTools or tampering signals look off: Firefox Resist Fingerprinting or Brave blocking can skew fingerprint data without implying abuse on its own.
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Use Tampered Request Detection to flag identification requests whose payload was modified in transit, a sign the attacker is manipulating the SDK call itself rather than just the device environment.
Which signals to check
Also known as
checkout tampering · price manipulation · parameter tampering · price tampering · cart manipulation · hidden field tampering · client-side tampering · order tampering · coupon parameter abuse · request tampering checkout
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