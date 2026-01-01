Developer Tools Detection
Developer Tools Detection surfaces active developer tooling through the same developer_tools field on every platform, but what it catches differs by context. On web, it identifies open browser DevTools or an active Chrome DevTools Protocol session. On mobile, it flags devices with debugging enabled: on iOS, developer mode, a development signing profile, or the app running from Xcode; on Android, developer options, active ADB, or USB or wireless debugging.
- Device & app trust
- Web
- Mobile
Web: JavaScript agent v3+. Mobile: Android SDK v2.6.0+ (v2.13.1+ recommended), iOS SDK v2.12.0+ (v2.13.0+ recommended). Browser data collected at agent load time.
What it returns
- API field
- developer_tools
- Type
- boolean
- Example
- true
- Notes
- Returns true when developer tooling is active: open DevTools or a CDP session on web, or mobile debugging indicators (iOS: developer mode, dev profile, or Xcode; Android: developer options, ADB, or USB/wireless debugging).
Where it does the heavy lifting
Primary signal in 7 use cases
-
APP fraud
Flag authorized push payment scams where a real customer approves the transfer on their own device, using session signals that indicate coaching or remote control.
7 signals Fintech
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +1
-
App tampering
Detect modified, repackaged, or instrumented builds of your mobile app that run on compromised devices and lie to your backend.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Device Integrity
-
Checkout tampering
Flag client-side manipulation of prices, totals, or hidden fields at checkout using open developer tools or a tampered browser.
9 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Travel
- Behavior Risk
- Payment Fraud
-
In-app purchase fraud
Catch in-app purchase abuse run from jailbroken, rooted, or instrumented devices that hook the purchase and receipt validation flow.
10 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Device Integrity
- Payment Fraud
-
Mobile game cheating
Spot players using rooted or jailbroken devices, runtime hooking, or emulators and simulators to cheat, mod the client, or farm progress in mobile games.
10 signals Gambling, Gaming
- Behavior Risk
- Device Integrity
-
Reverse engineering and abuse
Surface attempts to reverse engineer your web or mobile client using active developer tooling or runtime instrumentation to extract logic, secrets, or tamper with behavior.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
-
Social engineering scams
Catch scams as they happen by catching the moments fraudsters coach victims through high risk actions.
5 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Security
- Behavior Risk
- +1