All signals

Developer Tools Detection

Developer Tools Detection surfaces active developer tooling through the same developer_tools field on every platform, but what it catches differs by context. On web, it identifies open browser DevTools or an active Chrome DevTools Protocol session. On mobile, it flags devices with debugging enabled: on iOS, developer mode, a development signing profile, or the app running from Xcode; on Android, developer options, active ADB, or USB or wireless debugging.

  • Device & app trust
  • Web
  • Mobile

Web: JavaScript agent v3+. Mobile: Android SDK v2.6.0+ (v2.13.1+ recommended), iOS SDK v2.12.0+ (v2.13.0+ recommended). Browser data collected at agent load time.

View API reference

What it returns

API field
developer_tools
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when developer tooling is active: open DevTools or a CDP session on web, or mobile debugging indicators (iOS: developer mode, dev profile, or Xcode; Android: developer options, ADB, or USB/wireless debugging).

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 7 use cases

Supporting signal in 1 use cases

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