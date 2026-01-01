Every signal, explained

Explore Fingerprint's device intelligence signals and the use cases they support.

signals

Anonymity & privacy

4 signals

Automation

3 signals

Device & app trust

11 signals

Geolocation

3 signals

Reputation

5 signals

Tampering

3 signals

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