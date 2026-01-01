Every signal, explained
Explore Fingerprint's device intelligence signals and the use cases they support.
— signals
Anonymity & privacy4 signals
Incognito Detection
Detects private or incognito browsing mode
- Web
Privacy-Focused Settings
Detects enhanced privacy modes in Firefox, Brave, and similar browsers
- Web
Proxy Detection
Detects residential and datacenter proxy usage
- Web
- Mobile
VPN Detection
Identifies VPN usage via timezone mismatch, known providers, OS mismatch, and relay services
- Web
- Mobile
Automation3 signals
AI Agent Detection
Identifies and cryptographically verifies AI agents visiting your web properties
- Web
Browser Bot Detection
Classifies visitors as legitimate, good bots, or bad bots
- Web
High Activity Device
Flags devices in the top 2% by visit frequency for your application
- Web
- Mobile
Device & app trust11 signals
Active Call Detection
Flags an in-progress cellular or VoIP call at the moment of identification — live context for social engineering
- Mobile
Android Emulator Detection
Confirms requests originate from a physical Android device, not an emulator
- Android
Cloned App Detection
Identifies duplicate instances of the same app running on one device
- Android
Developer Tools Detection
Flags active developer tooling on web and mobile, from open DevTools to device debugging modes
- Web
- Mobile
Factory Reset Detection
Indicates when a device was last factory reset to wipe its history
- Mobile
Frida Detection
Detects the Frida dynamic instrumentation toolkit on iOS and Android
- Mobile
iOS Simulator Detection
Distinguishes real iOS devices from Xcode simulators
- iOS
Jailbroken Device Detection
Detects unauthorized OS modifications on iOS devices
- iOS
Raw Device Signals
Low-level browser and device data points for custom signal building and ML pipelines
- Web
- Mobile
Rooted Device Detection
Detects rooted Android devices that can bypass OS security controls
- Android
Virtual Machine Detection
Identifies browsers running inside virtualization software
- Web
Geolocation3 signals
Geolocation Spoofing Detection
Detects mismatches between claimed GPS location and device characteristics
- Mobile
IP Geolocation
Geographic location and network metadata derived from the visitor's IP address
- Web
- Mobile
Proximity Detection
Maps each device to a fixed geographic zone, so you can spot devices sharing the same location — surfacing fraud farms
- Web
- Mobile
Reputation5 signals
IP Blocklist Matching
Flags IPs associated with Tor, spam, and network attacks
- Web
- Mobile
Rare Device Detection
Flags device configurations that are statistically uncommon or never-before-seen globally
- Web
Suspect Score
A single weighted risk integer combining all Smart Signals
- Web
- Mobile
Velocity Signals
Tracks distinct IPs, countries, and events per visitor over 5 min / 1 hr / 24 hrs
- Web
- Mobile
Visitor ID
A stable, persistent identifier for every browser or device
- Web
- Mobile
Tampering3 signals
Browser Tamper Detection
Detects browser fingerprint manipulation using ML and anti-detect heuristics
- Web
MitM Attack Detection
Detects man-in-the-middle attacks intercepting communications with Fingerprint servers
- Mobile
Tampered Request Detection
Detects when the SDK request payload sent to Fingerprint servers has been modified
- Mobile
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