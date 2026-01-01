MitM Attack Detection
Man-in-the-Middle Attack Detection identifies when communications between the app and Fingerprint's servers are being intercepted — typically via SSL proxies, certificate pinning bypasses, or network-level interception tools. This indicates either an attacker attempting to tamper with signals or a security researcher probing the system.
- Tampering
- Mobile
What it returns
- API field
- mitm_attack
- Type
- boolean
- Example
- true
- Notes
- Returns true when a MitM attack is detected on the network connection to Fingerprint servers.
Where it does the heavy lifting
Primary signal in 1 use cases
Supporting signal in 4 use cases
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App tampering
Detect modified, repackaged, or instrumented builds of your mobile app that run on compromised devices and lie to your backend.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Device Integrity
-
Content protection
Limit premium content playback and downloads on jailbroken or rooted devices to curb piracy capture and protect licensed media.
9 signals Gaming, Media
- Access Control
- Device Integrity
- +1
-
In-app purchase fraud
Catch in-app purchase abuse run from jailbroken, rooted, or instrumented devices that hook the purchase and receipt validation flow.
10 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Device Integrity
- Payment Fraud
-
Mobile game cheating
Spot players using rooted or jailbroken devices, runtime hooking, or emulators and simulators to cheat, mod the client, or farm progress in mobile games.
10 signals Gambling, Gaming
- Behavior Risk
- Device Integrity