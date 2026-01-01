All signals

MitM Attack Detection

Man-in-the-Middle Attack Detection identifies when communications between the app and Fingerprint's servers are being intercepted — typically via SSL proxies, certificate pinning bypasses, or network-level interception tools. This indicates either an attacker attempting to tamper with signals or a security researcher probing the system.

  • Tampering
  • Mobile
View API reference

What it returns

API field
mitm_attack
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when a MitM attack is detected on the network connection to Fingerprint servers.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 1 use cases

Supporting signal in 4 use cases

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