Which signals would you use?
Read a real-world fraud scenario and work out which Smart Signals you'd check. Compare your thinking against a recommended signal combination.
12 scenarios
0 of 12 complete
financial fraud
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Card Testing AttackDone
Your payment team flags a wave of micro-transactions ($0.01 to $0.99) across hundreds of payment methods over a 3-hour window. Each transaction comes from what appears to be a distinct user with a freshly created account. The transactions are too small to trigger most velocity rules, but the aggregate pattern is unmistakable.8 signals to evaluate
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Loyalty Points DrainingDone
An airline's frequent flyer program has seen an unusual spike in points redemptions over the past 48 hours. Multiple accounts are being emptied and points converted to gift cards within a narrow window of becoming redeemable. The account holders have not logged in from their usual devices.9 signals to evaluate
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Synthetic Identity Loan ApplicationsDone
A lending platform notices multiple loan applications submitted over two days with slightly varied personal details (different names, addresses, and SSNs) but with oddly similar device behavior. Several applications share the same typing patterns and the applications are completed in near-identical time windows.8 signals to evaluate
Account Security
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Overnight Credential StuffingDone
Your authentication team is paged at 2am: login failures have spiked 4,000% in the past hour across thousands of accounts. The attempts use valid email formats and are cycling through a list of known breached passwords. Traffic is arriving from dozens of different IP addresses, and each "user" completes the login form in under 200ms.8 signals to evaluate
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Geo-Restriction BypassDone
A sports streaming platform holds regional broadcast rights and must black out certain games for viewers inside specific markets. Users inside those markets are reporting they can watch blacked-out content. Support tickets show they're accessing from IPs that appear to be outside the blackout zone.6 signals to evaluate
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Impossible Travel LoginDone
A user with a history of logging in from Chicago successfully authenticated 40 minutes ago. Now there's another successful login from Singapore, a flight that would take 18 hours. The user hasn't filed any support requests, and both sessions are still active.7 signals to evaluate
mobile app
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Emulator-Based Account FarmingDone
Your mobile app's fraud team notices a surge in new account registrations that all complete the onboarding flow in under 3 seconds with perfect tap accuracy. Device fingerprints are all unique, but the behavioral signatures are near-identical. Several of the registrations originate from the same IP address.8 signals to evaluate
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Mobile Fraud Farm DetectionDone
An ad network suspects a publisher of generating fraudulent in-app ad impressions using a bank of physical phones in a warehouse. Each phone has a unique device fingerprint and a real SIM card, making traditional bot detection ineffective. The impressions pass all standard traffic quality checks.9 signals to evaluate
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High-Value Transfer Risk CheckDone
A mobile banking app wants to apply extra friction before allowing high-value wire transfers. Security policy requires that transfers initiated from compromised or tampered devices be blocked or stepped up. The challenge: defining "compromised" without blocking legitimate users.10 signals to evaluate
ecommerce gaming
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Multi-Accounting in a Competitive GameDone
A competitive online game suspects players are creating secondary accounts to farm new-player bonuses, reset their ranking, and manipulate matchmaking. Support sees a pattern: players who get banned appear to return quickly with fresh accounts that rapidly climb back to the same skill bracket.8 signals to evaluate
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New User Promo AbuseDone
You launch a "$20 off first order" promo. Within 6 hours it has cost 50x your projected budget. Analysis shows thousands of "first orders" with newly created accounts, many using temporary email addresses, all claiming the discount and immediately abandoning their carts afterward.8 signals to evaluate
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Competitor Price ScrapingDone
Your e-commerce pricing team notices that a key competitor updates their prices within minutes of any change you make. Web traffic analysis reveals a pattern of systematic catalog traversal: every product page visited in sequence, all in sub-second intervals, with no clicks, no scrolling, and no time spent reading content.8 signals to evaluate