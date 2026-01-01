All scenarios
Loyalty Points Draining
An airline's frequent flyer program has seen an unusual spike in points redemptions over the past 48 hours. Multiple accounts are being emptied and points converted to gift cards within a narrow window of becoming redeemable. The account holders have not logged in from their usual devices.
Which signals would you prioritize checking?
9 signals to evaluate 2 are a strong fit
Select the signals you would check, then compare your reasoning against the recommended combination.
0 selected — pick at least one signal
Progress is kept on this device only and is never sent anywhere.