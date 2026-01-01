Get started with Smart Signals

Explore real-world use cases, understand the signals behind them, and learn exactly how to apply them.

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Use cases
46 Use cases
Smart Signals
29 Smart Signals
Industries
10 Industries

Intro video coming soon

A ~2 minute overview of how Smart Signals fit into a fraud detection workflow.

Find what matters to you

Select an industry to see the use cases most relevant to it, along with the Smart Signals that apply to each.

Three ways in

More than a Visitor ID. Context about your visitors.

  1. 01

    Identity + context

    Identification tells you the device. Smart Signals tell you what else matters — bots, proxies, tampering, velocity.

    How identification works
  2. 02

    Signals inform your rules

    Signals are inputs to your decision logic, not a black-box verdict. They surface raw device intelligence so your team decides how to act.

  3. 03

    How to use this section

    Pick an industry, find a use case, see which signals apply — or go straight to the signal browser.

    Signal browser
Smart Signals product overview

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