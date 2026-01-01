Get started with Smart Signals
Explore real-world use cases, understand the signals behind them, and learn exactly how to apply them.
- Use cases
- 46 Use cases
- Smart Signals
- 29 Smart Signals
- Industries
- 10 Industries
Find what matters to you
Select an industry to see the use cases most relevant to it, along with the Smart Signals that apply to each.
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E-Commerce
Checkout, promotions, payments, marketplace fraud34 use cases
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EdTech
Account, trial, and access protection3 use cases
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Fintech
Account security and payment fraud without extra friction25 use cases
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Food Delivery
Promo abuse, multi-accounting, referral fraud5 use cases
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Gaming
Promo abuse, bots, account sharing, fairness33 use cases
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Gambling
Compliance, bonus abuse, multi-accounting, location spoofing18 use cases
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Marketing
Click fraud, lead fraud, incentive abuse5 use cases
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Media
Scraping, credential abuse, incentive fraud23 use cases
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SaaS
Signup, login, account integrity25 use cases
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Travel
Booking fraud, loyalty abuse, regional pricing11 use cases
Three ways in
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Use Case Explorer
Browse fraud and abuse scenarios with the signals and implementation guidance for each one.Browse use cases
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Signal Browser
Learn each Smart Signal in depth — what it detects, what it returns, and which use cases it's linked to.Explore signals
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Practice
Given a scenario, pick the signals you'd use. Check your reasoning before writing real rules.Start practicing
More than a Visitor ID. Context about your visitors.
- 01
Identity + context
Identification tells you the device. Smart Signals tell you what else matters — bots, proxies, tampering, velocity.How identification works
- 02
Signals inform your rules
Signals are inputs to your decision logic, not a black-box verdict. They surface raw device intelligence so your team decides how to act.
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How to use this section
Pick an industry, find a use case, see which signals apply — or go straight to the signal browser.Signal browser