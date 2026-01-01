Gaming
Improve fairness and stop promo abuse, bots, and account sharing in games and entertainment platforms.
33 use cases
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Mobile game cheating
Spot players using rooted or jailbroken devices, runtime hooking, or emulators and simulators to cheat, mod the client, or farm progress in mobile games.
10 signals Gambling, Gaming
- Behavior Risk
- Device Integrity
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Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Ban enforcement
Enforce bans at the device and browser level so banned users can't simply return with a new account, cleared cookies, or a new IP.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Trust & Safety
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Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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In-app purchase fraud
Catch in-app purchase abuse run from jailbroken, rooted, or instrumented devices that hook the purchase and receipt validation flow.
10 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Device Integrity
- Payment Fraud
More use cases27 use cases
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Account recovery abuse
Stop attackers who hijack the forgot-password and account-recovery flow to reset credentials and seize an account, by recognizing requests from devices never linked to the account.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Account sharing
Detect when subscription or seat-based credentials are shared across more users and devices than a plan allows, protecting recurring revenue.
6 signals EdTech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Access Control
- Account Integrity
- +1
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Affiliate fraud
Detect fraud in affiliate and referral programs, where the same device or person fakes new customers to collect unearned payouts and commissions.
11 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Age verification
Strengthen age gating by recognizing a device that already failed an age check and flagging location masking used to dodge jurisdiction rules.
5 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
- +1
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App tampering
Detect modified, repackaged, or instrumented builds of your mobile app that run on compromised devices and lie to your backend.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Device Integrity
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Automation detection
Identify automated traffic, including bots, headless browsers, automation frameworks, and AI agents, that imitates real human visitors.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
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Card testing
Detect automated attacks that run many small or low-value transactions to validate stolen or generated card numbers.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Travel
- Automation Risk
- Payment Fraud
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Chargeback fraud
Identify repeat chargeback abusers by device history, and win friendly-fraud disputes by linking the disputed order to prior trusted purchases from the same device.
6 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Payment Fraud
- Revenue Protection
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Checkout tampering
Flag client-side manipulation of prices, totals, or hidden fields at checkout using open developer tools or a tampered browser.
9 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Travel
- Behavior Risk
- Payment Fraud
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Click fraud
Detect fake or repeated ad clicks and installs, from bots, click farms, or one device posing as many, that waste ad spend and skew campaign metrics.
13 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
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Content engagement fraud
Detect fake views, streams, plays, and follower or leaderboard inflation driven by bots and device farms.
11 signals Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Behavior Risk
- +1
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Content protection
Limit premium content playback and downloads on jailbroken or rooted devices to curb piracy capture and protect licensed media.
9 signals Gaming, Media
- Access Control
- Device Integrity
- +1
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Coupon abuse
Detect shoppers who exploit promotions by redeeming single-use or new-customer coupons repeatedly across fake accounts or devices.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Credential stuffing
Detect high-volume automated login attempts that test stolen username and password lists across many accounts to find ones that work.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
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Fraud farms
Surface clusters of co-located devices that signal a device farm or organized fraud ring, even when each device looks unique on its own.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
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Free trial abuse
Detect repeat users cycling through free trials by creating new accounts on the same device, even after they switch emails, clear cookies, or change IPs.
14 signals Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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Geo-restricted content bypass
Catch viewers who route through a VPN or proxy, or spoof their device location, to unlock streaming catalogs, live events, or other content licensed only for a different region.
6 signals Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Access Control
- Geo Risk
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Gift card fraud
Catch gift card code brute forcing, stolen-card purchases, and post-takeover draining by linking attempts to the device behind them.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
- +1
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Loyalty fraud
Protect rewards programs from account takeovers that drain or transfer points and from fake or duplicate accounts that farm signup, referral, and earning bonuses, by tying every login and redemption to a persistent Visitor ID.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, Gaming, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +2
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MFA bypass
Add a device-trust layer to authentication so a brand-new device that suddenly clears MFA on an account gets caught even when the code itself was phished or social-engineered.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Refund abuse
Detect serial refund and return abusers, even when they spread activity across new accounts and cleared cookies.
8 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Payment Fraud
- Revenue Protection
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Regional pricing fraud
Catch shoppers who switch on a VPN or proxy to pose as buyers in a cheaper country and claim discounts they are not entitled to.
8 signals E-Commerce, EdTech, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Geo Risk
- Revenue Protection
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Reverse engineering and abuse
Surface attempts to reverse engineer your web or mobile client using active developer tooling or runtime instrumentation to extract logic, secrets, or tamper with behavior.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
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Scalping and inventory hoarding
Stop bots from buying up or holding limited-release inventory by tying every cart, checkout, and queue spot to a persistent Visitor ID.
10 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Media, Travel
- Automation Risk
- Revenue Protection
- +1
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Session hijacking
Catch a stolen session token being replayed from a different device by checking that the Visitor ID stays continuous through an authenticated session, and flag mid-session jumps in IP or location.
4 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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SMS pumping
Detect bots and abusive devices flooding an OTP or verification form to trigger high volumes of paid SMS to revenue-share numbers, before the messages are sent.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Telecom Abuse
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Social engineering scams
Catch scams as they happen by catching the moments fraudsters coach victims through high risk actions.
5 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Security
- Behavior Risk
- +1