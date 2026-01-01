Fraud farms

A fraud farm is a physical operation that runs large numbers of devices from one location to carry out fraud at industrial scale. Workers or automation scripts use racks of phones, tablets, and browsers to abuse promotions and welcome bonuses, test stolen cards, create fake accounts, inflate ad clicks and app installs, post fake reviews, and manufacture engagement. Because the traffic comes from genuine devices rather than emulators, simulators, or bots, it defeats much of the standard detection that looks for automation signatures or virtual-machine artifacts. To stay hidden, operators give each device its own identifiers and accounts, rotate SIM cards or reset browsers to create fresh identities, and route through residential proxies or VPNs so the activity appears to come from many separate users in target markets. The damage spans wasted incentive and ad budget, distorted analytics, polluted attribution, and direct fraud loss, and it lands hardest on ecommerce, fintech, gambling, and gaming where signup bonuses and promotions are the draw.

The defining weakness of a farm is physical: however unique each device looks in software, the devices sit together in one place. Fingerprint's Proximity Detection turns that into a signal on both web and mobile. Using location data it generates a Proximity ID that groups devices in the same physical area. Devices that each present a distinct identity but consistently share a Proximity ID are the clearest sign of a farm rather than a scattered set of real customers. Because location patterns are far harder to fake than cookies or disposable identifiers, this holds up even when a device changes its identity but stays in the same spot. Layering the Proximity ID with Visitor Identification and supporting signals such as browser tampering, GPS spoofing detection, Android Emulator, iOS Simulator, and virtual machine detection, rooted and jailbroken device detection, and Velocity Signals sharpens the picture and helps separate genuine clusters, like a household or a busy venue, from a coordinated operation.