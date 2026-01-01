Fraud farms
Surface clusters of co-located devices that signal a device farm or organized fraud ring, even when each device looks unique on its own.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
A fraud farm is a physical operation that runs large numbers of devices from one location to carry out fraud at industrial scale. Workers or automation scripts use racks of phones, tablets, and browsers to abuse promotions and welcome bonuses, test stolen cards, create fake accounts, inflate ad clicks and app installs, post fake reviews, and manufacture engagement. Because the traffic comes from genuine devices rather than emulators, simulators, or bots, it defeats much of the standard detection that looks for automation signatures or virtual-machine artifacts. To stay hidden, operators give each device its own identifiers and accounts, rotate SIM cards or reset browsers to create fresh identities, and route through residential proxies or VPNs so the activity appears to come from many separate users in target markets. The damage spans wasted incentive and ad budget, distorted analytics, polluted attribution, and direct fraud loss, and it lands hardest on ecommerce, fintech, gambling, and gaming where signup bonuses and promotions are the draw.
The defining weakness of a farm is physical: however unique each device looks in software, the devices sit together in one place. Fingerprint's Proximity Detection turns that into a signal on both web and mobile. Using location data it generates a Proximity ID that groups devices in the same physical area. Devices that each present a distinct identity but consistently share a Proximity ID are the clearest sign of a farm rather than a scattered set of real customers. Because location patterns are far harder to fake than cookies or disposable identifiers, this holds up even when a device changes its identity but stays in the same spot. Layering the Proximity ID with Visitor Identification and supporting signals such as browser tampering, GPS spoofing detection, Android Emulator, iOS Simulator, and virtual machine detection, rooted and jailbroken device detection, and Velocity Signals sharpens the picture and helps separate genuine clusters, like a household or a busy venue, from a coordinated operation.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint at signup, login, or other high-risk actions. Check Proximity ID to surface co-located device clusters that may indicate a fraud farm, even when each Visitor ID are distinct.
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Read the precision radius and confidence level alongside the Proximity ID to gauge how tight a cluster is before acting, separating a genuine crowd from a coordinated operation.
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Layer rooted, jailbroken, GPS spoofing, and Android Emulator and iOS Simulator signals over a proximity cluster to confirm devices that are both co-located and manipulated.
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Use Velocity Signals to catch a proximity cluster cycling through accounts, promotions, or payment attempts at a rate no genuine group of users would produce.
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Check Raw Device Attributes for battery level and low power mode within a Proximity ID cluster; persistent full charge across devices over time suggests rack-mounted, unattended operation. Available on Enterprise plans.
Which signals to check
Also known as
fraud farms · fraud ring detection · device farm detection · click farm detection · bot farm · mobile multi-accounting · co-located device detection
Related use cases
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Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
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New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Click fraud
Detect fake or repeated ad clicks and installs, from bots, click farms, or one device posing as many, that waste ad spend and skew campaign metrics.
13 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
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Synthetic identity fraud
Catch fabricated identities, stitched together from real and fake personal data, by recognizing when many supposedly distinct applicants trace back to a single device or a cluster of co-located devices.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +1