All signals

Raw Device Signals

Raw Device Signals exposes underlying data points Fingerprint collects such as fonts, canvas fingerprint, screen resolution, and storage capabilities. Unlike other Smart Signals that return a verdict, this is raw device intelligence you can use to build custom detection logic, train ML models, or integrate into your own analytics pipelines. Enterprise only.

  • Device & app trust
  • Web
  • Mobile
View API reference

What it returns

API field
raw_device_attributes
Type
object
Example
{ fonts: ["Arial", "Helvetica"], canvas: { geometry: "<hash>", text: "<hash>" }, webgl_basics: { ... }, device_memory: 8, ... }
Notes
A nested object of low-level device and browser attributes. Field availability varies by platform (web vs iOS vs Android). Enterprise only.

Supporting signal in 2 use cases

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