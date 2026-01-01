All signals
Raw Device Signals
Raw Device Signals exposes underlying data points Fingerprint collects such as fonts, canvas fingerprint, screen resolution, and storage capabilities. Unlike other Smart Signals that return a verdict, this is raw device intelligence you can use to build custom detection logic, train ML models, or integrate into your own analytics pipelines. Enterprise only.
- Device & app trust
- Web
- Mobile
What it returns
- API field
- raw_device_attributes
- Type
- object
- Example
- { fonts: ["Arial", "Helvetica"], canvas: { geometry: "<hash>", text: "<hash>" }, webgl_basics: { ... }, device_memory: 8, ... }
- Notes
- A nested object of low-level device and browser attributes. Field availability varies by platform (web vs iOS vs Android). Enterprise only.
Supporting signal in 2 use cases
-
Fraud farms
Surface clusters of co-located devices that signal a device farm or organized fraud ring, even when each device looks unique on its own.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
-
Personalization
Recognize returning visitors and carry their preferences, content, and progress across sessions, even when they never log in or create an account.
3 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- User Experience