All signals

Cloned App Detection

Cloned App Detection identifies when a user is running a cloned or duplicated instance of your application — for example via "dual app" features, parallel spaces, or third-party cloning tools. This is a common technique for operating multiple accounts simultaneously on the same physical device.

  • Device & app trust
  • Android
View API reference

What it returns

API field
cloned_app
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when the app appears to be a cloned instance.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 9 use cases

Supporting signal in 1 use cases

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