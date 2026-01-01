Free trial abuse
Detect repeat users cycling through free trials by creating new accounts on the same device, even after they switch emails, clear cookies, or change IPs.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
Free trial abuse is a form of fraud where someone exploits a free trial system to get ongoing access to a product or service without ever intending to pay. It takes many forms, from sophisticated fraudsters and botnets spinning up high volumes of fake accounts, to ordinary people signing up every month with a different email to reset the trial clock, to a single trial account being shared among more people than intended. The common thread is one person or device made to look like many distinct new users.
Many standard defenses, like requiring a credit card, email verification, or extra authentication steps, add friction that drives away the legitimate prospects free trials exist to convert. Device intelligence works silently in the background instead. Fingerprint gives each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists even when cookies are cleared or the IP changes, so you can recognize the same device coming back for another trial and act at signup, before resources are spent on an account that will never convert.
Free trial abuse mainly affects businesses that run trials or freemium tiers, including SaaS, media and streaming, and gaming. Beyond the lost revenue from people who would otherwise have paid, it inflates customer acquisition costs, consumes compute, storage, and support meant for real users, and skews the funnel analytics teams rely on. It also raises fraud risk, since the same actors using disposable emails, fake identities, and bots to farm trials often go on to scrape data, test stolen cards, or attempt account takeover.
How to implement it
-
Call Fingerprint at trial signup before the trial starts. Store the Visitor ID with each trial in your database to compare repeat signups from one device; on mobile, check Cloned App and Factory Reset Detection.
-
Use Bot Detection to catch automated signups generating fake trial accounts at scale, separating scripted traffic from real prospects.
-
Use Velocity Signals with linked ID to flag a burst of accounts or trials tied to one Visitor ID in a short window, a strong sign of automated or repeat trial farming.
-
Use Proximity Detection to surface device farms, where many devices clustered in one location each open a trial that looks like a separate, distinct user.
-
Check Proxy and VPN Detection to catch repeat trial signups hiding behind rotating proxies or VPN exit nodes used to look like new users in new locations.
-
Use Cloned App Detection on Android to flag duplicate app instances used to claim the same free trial many times from one phone.
-
On mobile, check Android Emulator and iOS Simulator Detection to catch trial farming from emulated devices.
-
Use Privacy-Focused Settings Detection as context on web when a repeat trial looks like a new user: Firefox Resist Fingerprinting or Brave blocking can affect Visitor ID stability without implying abuse on its own.
Which signals to check
Also known as
free trial abuse · trial farming · free trial evasion · trial loophole abuse · trial cycling · multi-accounting · multiaccounting · freemium abuse · subscription fraud · new account fraud
Related use cases
-
Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Coupon abuse
Detect shoppers who exploit promotions by redeeming single-use or new-customer coupons repeatedly across fake accounts or devices.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1