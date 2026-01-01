All signals

Velocity Signals

Velocity Signals aggregate key behavioral data points at three time windows: 5 minutes, 1 hour, and 24 hours. They track how many distinct IPs, countries, linked IDs, and events are associated with a visitor or IP address — surfacing unusual spikes that indicate scripted abuse, account takeover, or organized fraud.

  • Reputation
  • Web
  • Mobile
View API reference

What it returns

API field
velocity
Type
object
Example
{ distinct_ip: { 5_minutes: 1, 1_hour: 3, 24_hours: 7 }, ... }
Notes
Counts over 5_minutes, 1_hour, and 24_hours for distinct_ip, distinct_country, distinct_linked_id, events, ip_events, distinct_ip_by_linked_id, and distinct_visitor_id_by_linked_id. Distinct counts above 10,000 in 24 hours return only 24_hours.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 25 use cases

Supporting signal in 7 use cases

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