Authorized push payment (APP) fraud is a scam where the victim themselves approves a bank transfer, usually while being coached over the phone or chat by someone impersonating a bank, the police, a supplier, or a tech support agent. Unlike account takeover, credentials are often real and authentication succeeds because the customer is present on their own phone or computer. The fraud lives in manipulation and urgency, not a stolen password, which is why controls built only to block unauthorized logins miss it until the money has already moved on real-time payment rails.

Banks also rely on payee warnings, transaction limits, customer education, and transaction monitoring, but those mostly evaluate the payment moment or depend on the customer spotting the scam. Device intelligence looks for signs that the session itself is being manipulated while that legitimate customer acts. On mobile, Active Call Detection reports whether a cellular or internet (VoIP) call is in progress at the moment of identification, which is the coaching channel itself: a call running while a new payee is added and a transfer approved is the clearest session-level indication that someone is talking the customer through it. Developer Tools Detection covers the other half of the pattern, flagging debugging or remote-access-style tooling active during payee setup and approval, common in tech support and impersonation scams where the victim installs remote support software. Because plenty of customers are legitimately on a call while they bank, an active call belongs in the decision as a risk multiplier on the payment step, not as a reason to block on its own.

APP fraud concentrates in banking and fintech, especially where instant payments are widespread, with high-value investment and impersonation scams generating disproportionate losses alongside high-volume purchase scams. Impact spans direct reimbursement and regulatory exposure, operational investigation load, and customer churn even when funds are returned. Adaptive friction tied to session and environment risk before the payment screen is the practical goal: intervene when coaching or remote control is evident.