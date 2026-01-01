Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
Account takeover (ATO) happens when an attacker gains access to a legitimate user's account, usually with credentials obtained through phishing, data breaches, credential stuffing, or social engineering, and then uses that access to drain funds, make fraudulent purchases, steal loyalty points, or harvest personal data. Because the attacker signs in with valid credentials, a password check alone won't stop them.
Fingerprint gives each visitor a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists across sessions, so you can recognize when a login comes from a device that has never been associated with the account before. That is the strongest sign that someone other than the real owner is signing in. Layering in data about the login environment, such as whether the request is automated, routed through an anonymizing network, or coming from an improbable location, helps you tell a returning customer on a new phone apart from an attacker probing stolen credentials.
ATO hits businesses with valuable accounts hardest, including fintech and banking, ecommerce, gaming and gambling, and SaaS, where a single compromised account can mean direct financial loss, fraudulent transactions and chargebacks, regulatory exposure, and lasting damage to customer trust. The usual response is to risk-score each login and step up verification, or block outright, when the signals point to takeover.
How to implement it
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Call Fingerprint at login before granting a session. Store the Visitor ID with the account in your database and compare it to linked devices; step up or block when the login is from an unrecognized device.
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Use Bot Detection and High-Activity Device to catch automated logins. Bot-driven attempts, or a device among the most active on your site, point to scripted takeover rather than a real user.
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Use Velocity Signals to flag a single account hit by an unusual number of distinct devices, IPs, or countries in a short window. Send the account as a linked ID so velocity is tracked per account.
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Use Velocity Signals in the other direction too: one Visitor ID logging into many different accounts is a classic sign of an attacker working through a list of stolen credentials.
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Use IP Geolocation to flag impossible travel, a login from a location the account holder could not have physically reached since their last session.
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Check Proxy, VPN, and IP Blocklist signals for attackers behind anonymizing networks or bad IPs, plus Browser Tampering to catch those manipulating browser or device signals to evade identification.
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Use Suspect Score to fold all Smart Signals into a single risk value per login, and set thresholds to allow, challenge, or block.
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Use Privacy-Focused Settings Detection as context on web when a login looks like a new device: Firefox Resist Fingerprinting or Brave blocking can affect Visitor ID matching without implying takeover on its own.
Which signals to check
Related reading
- Account Takeover Prevention Guide
- Account Takeover Tutorial Docs
- Implementation guide: Preventing account takeover Blog
- Smart Signals: Be smart about preventing account takeovers (ATO) Blog
- How to Prevent Account Takeover (ATO) Fraud: 7 Strategies That Work Blog
- Account takeover fraud: How it works and prevention strategies Blog
- Protecting against account takeover: Gartner report on strengthening data security Blog
- Strengthening IAM login security against account takeovers Blog
Also known as
account takeover fraud · ATO · ato detection · account hijacking · hijacked account · compromised account login · unauthorized account access · stolen credentials login · login fraud · session hijacking
Related use cases
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Credential stuffing
Detect high-volume automated login attempts that test stolen username and password lists across many accounts to find ones that work.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
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Account recovery abuse
Stop attackers who hijack the forgot-password and account-recovery flow to reset credentials and seize an account, by recognizing requests from devices never linked to the account.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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MFA bypass
Add a device-trust layer to authentication so a brand-new device that suddenly clears MFA on an account gets caught even when the code itself was phished or social-engineered.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
-
Session hijacking
Catch a stolen session token being replayed from a different device by checking that the Visitor ID stays continuous through an authenticated session, and flag mid-session jumps in IP or location.
4 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
-
Impossible travel
Catch logins to one account from locations too far apart to travel between in the time elapsed, a strong sign of account takeover, credential sharing, or proxy-based attacks.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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