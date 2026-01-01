Account takeover (ATO) happens when an attacker gains access to a legitimate user's account, usually with credentials obtained through phishing, data breaches, credential stuffing, or social engineering, and then uses that access to drain funds, make fraudulent purchases, steal loyalty points, or harvest personal data. Because the attacker signs in with valid credentials, a password check alone won't stop them.

Fingerprint gives each visitor a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists across sessions, so you can recognize when a login comes from a device that has never been associated with the account before. That is the strongest sign that someone other than the real owner is signing in. Layering in data about the login environment, such as whether the request is automated, routed through an anonymizing network, or coming from an improbable location, helps you tell a returning customer on a new phone apart from an attacker probing stolen credentials.

ATO hits businesses with valuable accounts hardest, including fintech and banking, ecommerce, gaming and gambling, and SaaS, where a single compromised account can mean direct financial loss, fraudulent transactions and chargebacks, regulatory exposure, and lasting damage to customer trust. The usual response is to risk-score each login and step up verification, or block outright, when the signals point to takeover.