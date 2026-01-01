Impossible travel detection flags login events that would require a user to move between distant locations faster than physically possible, such as a login from Paris followed twenty minutes later by one from Sydney. Because a person cannot be in two far-apart places at once, this physical constraint is a reliable signal of trouble. It mainly surfaces account takeover, where an attacker logs in with stolen or phished credentials from a remote location while the real user is elsewhere, but it also catches credential sharing that violates terms of service and automated attacks routed through global proxy networks.

The detection works by comparing consecutive logins for the same account: estimate each login's location from IP geolocation, calculate the great-circle distance between the two points, divide by the time elapsed, and flag the event when the implied speed exceeds what commercial travel allows. The weakness is that IP geolocation alone is noisy. VPNs, proxies, privacy relays, and mobile networks can all make a legitimate user appear to jump locations, so impossible travel used in isolation generates false positives and can punish real users with unnecessary step-up authentication.

Fingerprint strengthens this by anchoring the comparison to a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists even when the user clears cookies, switches networks, or browses in private mode, which sharpens the interpretation of a geo jump. The same Visitor ID appearing in two distant places within minutes usually means a VPN, a case for a lighter response like MFA rather than a block, while two different Visitor IDs across an impossible timeframe is a much stronger account takeover signal. This use case fits account-based platforms where login security matters, including fintech, SaaS, ecommerce, and food delivery, and it is most valuable on banking and enterprise logins.