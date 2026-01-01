Impossible travel
Catch logins to one account from locations too far apart to travel between in the time elapsed, a strong sign of account takeover, credential sharing, or proxy-based attacks.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
Impossible travel detection flags login events that would require a user to move between distant locations faster than physically possible, such as a login from Paris followed twenty minutes later by one from Sydney. Because a person cannot be in two far-apart places at once, this physical constraint is a reliable signal of trouble. It mainly surfaces account takeover, where an attacker logs in with stolen or phished credentials from a remote location while the real user is elsewhere, but it also catches credential sharing that violates terms of service and automated attacks routed through global proxy networks.
The detection works by comparing consecutive logins for the same account: estimate each login's location from IP geolocation, calculate the great-circle distance between the two points, divide by the time elapsed, and flag the event when the implied speed exceeds what commercial travel allows. The weakness is that IP geolocation alone is noisy. VPNs, proxies, privacy relays, and mobile networks can all make a legitimate user appear to jump locations, so impossible travel used in isolation generates false positives and can punish real users with unnecessary step-up authentication.
Fingerprint strengthens this by anchoring the comparison to a stable, unique Visitor ID that persists even when the user clears cookies, switches networks, or browses in private mode, which sharpens the interpretation of a geo jump. The same Visitor ID appearing in two distant places within minutes usually means a VPN, a case for a lighter response like MFA rather than a block, while two different Visitor IDs across an impossible timeframe is a much stronger account takeover signal. This use case fits account-based platforms where login security matters, including fintech, SaaS, ecommerce, and food delivery, and it is most valuable on banking and enterprise logins.
How to implement it
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Compare each login's IP Geolocation against the account's previous login location and time, and flag the event when the implied travel speed exceeds realistic expectations.
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Compare VPN Origin Country against IP geolocation country to catch a mismatch between the claimed exit location and the actual connection origin.
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Use VPN Detection to explain an apparent location jump, separating privacy-tool users from genuine remote-access attempts before deciding how hard to respond.
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Use Velocity Signals to flag one Visitor ID tied to an unusually high number of IP addresses or locations in a short window, a pattern consistent with proxy-based attacks.
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Use Bot Detection and IP Blocklist to catch automated logins and connections from addresses linked to known proxies or past abuse behind impossible travel patterns.
Which signals to check
Also known as
impossible travel · impossible travel detection · geolocation anomaly · velocity-based location detection · login location anomaly · geographic velocity check · travel speed anomaly
Related use cases
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Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Account sharing
Detect when subscription or seat-based credentials are shared across more users and devices than a plan allows, protecting recurring revenue.
6 signals EdTech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Access Control
- Account Integrity
- +1
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Session hijacking
Catch a stolen session token being replayed from a different device by checking that the Visitor ID stays continuous through an authenticated session, and flag mid-session jumps in IP or location.
4 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security