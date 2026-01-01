All signals

IP Blocklist Matching

IP Blocklist Matching checks whether the visitor's IP address appears in known threat intelligence feeds. It specifically identifies Tor exit nodes, IPs used as attack sources, and IPs associated with email spam — returning separate boolean flags for each category.

  • Reputation
  • Web
  • Mobile
View API reference

What it returns

API field
ip_blocklist
Type
object
Example
{ email_spam: false, attack_source: false, tor_node: true }
Notes
Boolean flags: email_spam (high-volume spam), attack_source (75%+ flagged in last 7 days), tor_node (Tor exit node).

Supporting signal in 8 use cases

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