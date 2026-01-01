IP Blocklist Matching
IP Blocklist Matching checks whether the visitor's IP address appears in known threat intelligence feeds. It specifically identifies Tor exit nodes, IPs used as attack sources, and IPs associated with email spam — returning separate boolean flags for each category.
- Reputation
- Web
- Mobile
What it returns
- API field
- ip_blocklist
- Type
- object
- Example
- { email_spam: false, attack_source: false, tor_node: true }
- Notes
- Boolean flags: email_spam (high-volume spam), attack_source (75%+ flagged in last 7 days), tor_node (Tor exit node).
Supporting signal in 8 use cases
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Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
-
Automation detection
Identify automated traffic, including bots, headless browsers, automation frameworks, and AI agents, that imitates real human visitors.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
-
Card testing
Detect automated attacks that run many small or low-value transactions to validate stolen or generated card numbers.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Travel
- Automation Risk
- Payment Fraud
-
Click fraud
Detect fake or repeated ad clicks and installs, from bots, click farms, or one device posing as many, that waste ad spend and skew campaign metrics.
13 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
-
Credential stuffing
Detect high-volume automated login attempts that test stolen username and password lists across many accounts to find ones that work.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
-
Gift card fraud
Catch gift card code brute forcing, stolen-card purchases, and post-takeover draining by linking attempts to the device behind them.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
- +1
-
Impossible travel
Catch logins to one account from locations too far apart to travel between in the time elapsed, a strong sign of account takeover, credential sharing, or proxy-based attacks.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +1
-
Scalping and inventory hoarding
Stop bots from buying up or holding limited-release inventory by tying every cart, checkout, and queue spot to a persistent Visitor ID.
10 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Media, Travel
- Automation Risk
- Revenue Protection
- +1