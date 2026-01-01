Gift card fraud takes several forms that share one infrastructure. Attackers brute-force gift card numbers against balance-check or redemption endpoints to find cards that hold value, buy gift cards in bulk with stolen payment methods to launder and liquidate that value, and drain balances from accounts they have taken over. It is distinct from card testing, which checks whether a payment card is live rather than redeeming stored value, and from chargeback fraud, though purchases with stolen cards often end in disputes. The work is automated and spread across many throwaway accounts, IPs, and proxies so each attempt looks unrelated.

Layered controls work best: rate-limit and add friction to balance-check and redemption endpoints, validate payments and screen for stolen cards at purchase, and protect accounts that hold redeemable value. Device intelligence ties these moments together by identifying the device behind them. Fingerprint's persistent Visitor ID holds even when an attacker clears cookies, rotates IPs, or cycles accounts, so a flood of balance checks or gift card purchases that looks like many separate users can be traced to one device or, with Proximity ID, a small cluster, and limits can be applied per device rather than per IP. Bot Detection flags the automation behind brute forcing and bulk buying, Velocity Signals with a linked ID surface a device cycling through codes, cards, or accounts at machine speed, and Proxy, VPN, and IP Blocklist signals catch attempts spread across rotating infrastructure. Suspect Score folds these into a single value for fast triage at checkout and redemption.

Gift card fraud hits e-commerce and retail, fintech and gift card marketplaces, and gaming, where guest checkout and instant digital delivery make abuse easy and refunds hard. The impact is direct value loss, chargebacks and processing penalties, drained customer balances, and the support burden of cleaning it up. Treat a device tied to many codes, cards, or accounts as a trigger to throttle, challenge, or block.