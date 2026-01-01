Gift card fraud
Catch gift card code brute forcing, stolen-card purchases, and post-takeover draining by linking attempts to the device behind them.
Fingerprint fit Strong fit
Overview
Gift card fraud takes several forms that share one infrastructure. Attackers brute-force gift card numbers against balance-check or redemption endpoints to find cards that hold value, buy gift cards in bulk with stolen payment methods to launder and liquidate that value, and drain balances from accounts they have taken over. It is distinct from card testing, which checks whether a payment card is live rather than redeeming stored value, and from chargeback fraud, though purchases with stolen cards often end in disputes. The work is automated and spread across many throwaway accounts, IPs, and proxies so each attempt looks unrelated.
Layered controls work best: rate-limit and add friction to balance-check and redemption endpoints, validate payments and screen for stolen cards at purchase, and protect accounts that hold redeemable value. Device intelligence ties these moments together by identifying the device behind them. Fingerprint's persistent Visitor ID holds even when an attacker clears cookies, rotates IPs, or cycles accounts, so a flood of balance checks or gift card purchases that looks like many separate users can be traced to one device or, with Proximity ID, a small cluster, and limits can be applied per device rather than per IP. Bot Detection flags the automation behind brute forcing and bulk buying, Velocity Signals with a linked ID surface a device cycling through codes, cards, or accounts at machine speed, and Proxy, VPN, and IP Blocklist signals catch attempts spread across rotating infrastructure. Suspect Score folds these into a single value for fast triage at checkout and redemption.
Gift card fraud hits e-commerce and retail, fintech and gift card marketplaces, and gaming, where guest checkout and instant digital delivery make abuse easy and refunds hard. The impact is direct value loss, chargebacks and processing penalties, drained customer balances, and the support burden of cleaning it up. Treat a device tied to many codes, cards, or accounts as a trigger to throttle, challenge, or block.
How to implement it
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Link every balance check, redemption, and gift card purchase to its Visitor ID so many codes, cards, or accounts tracing to one device can be flagged, even across cleared cookies and new IPs.
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Use Velocity Signals with a linked ID to flag a device cycling through gift card codes, payment cards, or accounts in a short window, the signature of brute forcing or bulk buying.
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Use Bot Detection to block automated balance checks and gift card purchases, and apply per-device rate limits to redemption endpoints instead of per-IP limits.
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Check Proxy, VPN, and IP Blocklist signals for attempts spread across rotating infrastructure, and use Suspect Score to throttle or challenge high-risk redemptions and checkouts.
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On mobile, use Active Call Detection at gift card purchase and redemption to flag a call in progress, the hallmark of scams where a victim is coached by phone to buy cards and read the codes aloud. Weigh it against purchase size and account age before adding friction.
Which signals to check
Also known as
gift card fraud · gift card draining · gift card cracking · gift card brute forcing · balance checking · gift card abuse · stored value fraud · gift card liquidation · e-gift card fraud · gift card carding
Related use cases
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Card testing
Detect automated attacks that run many small or low-value transactions to validate stolen or generated card numbers.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Travel
- Automation Risk
- Payment Fraud
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Chargeback fraud
Identify repeat chargeback abusers by device history, and win friendly-fraud disputes by linking the disputed order to prior trusted purchases from the same device.
6 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Payment Fraud
- Revenue Protection
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Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
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Coupon abuse
Detect shoppers who exploit promotions by redeeming single-use or new-customer coupons repeatedly across fake accounts or devices.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
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