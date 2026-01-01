All signals

Browser Bot Detection

Bot Detection distinguishes between legitimate human visitors, known good bots (search engine crawlers), and bad bots (automation tools, headless browsers, scripts). It uses browser signal analysis, behavioral heuristics, and a regularly updated bot signature database.

  • Automation
  • Web

Requires JavaScript agent v3.7.0+

View API reference

What it returns

API field
bot
Type
string enum
Example
"bad"
Notes
One of: "not_detected" (human), "good" (search crawlers), or "bad" (automation/scripts). An optional bot_type field provides specifics when available.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 20 use cases

Supporting signal in 10 use cases

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