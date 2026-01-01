Browser Bot Detection
Bot Detection distinguishes between legitimate human visitors, known good bots (search engine crawlers), and bad bots (automation tools, headless browsers, scripts). It uses browser signal analysis, behavioral heuristics, and a regularly updated bot signature database.
- Automation
- Web
Requires JavaScript agent v3.7.0+
What it returns
- API field
- bot
- Type
- string enum
- Example
- "bad"
- Notes
- One of: "not_detected" (human), "good" (search crawlers), or "bad" (automation/scripts). An optional bot_type field provides specifics when available.
Where it does the heavy lifting
Primary signal in 20 use cases
-
Account recovery abuse
Stop attackers who hijack the forgot-password and account-recovery flow to reset credentials and seize an account, by recognizing requests from devices never linked to the account.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
-
Account takeover
Catch attackers signing into legitimate accounts with stolen credentials by spotting logins from unfamiliar devices, locations, and high-risk environments.
13 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
-
Affiliate fraud
Detect fraud in affiliate and referral programs, where the same device or person fakes new customers to collect unearned payouts and commissions.
11 signals E-Commerce, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Automation detection
Identify automated traffic, including bots, headless browsers, automation frameworks, and AI agents, that imitates real human visitors.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
-
Card testing
Detect automated attacks that run many small or low-value transactions to validate stolen or generated card numbers.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Travel
- Automation Risk
- Payment Fraud
-
Click fraud
Detect fake or repeated ad clicks and installs, from bots, click farms, or one device posing as many, that waste ad spend and skew campaign metrics.
13 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
-
Content engagement fraud
Detect fake views, streams, plays, and follower or leaderboard inflation driven by bots and device farms.
11 signals Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Behavior Risk
- +1
-
Credential stuffing
Detect high-volume automated login attempts that test stolen username and password lists across many accounts to find ones that work.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
-
Gift card fraud
Catch gift card code brute forcing, stolen-card purchases, and post-takeover draining by linking attempts to the device behind them.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
- +1
-
Loan fraud
Detect devices behind fraudulent loan applications, from one device filing many under stolen or synthetic identities to bots submitting at scale.
12 signals Fintech
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +1
-
Loyalty fraud
Protect rewards programs from account takeovers that drain or transfer points and from fake or duplicate accounts that farm signup, referral, and earning bonuses, by tying every login and redemption to a persistent Visitor ID.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, Gaming, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +2
-
Multi-accounting
Detect when one device operates many accounts to farm rewards, evade bans, or gain unfair advantages, even across cleared cookies, new IPs, and different identities.
16 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Paywall enforcement
Enforce metered, freemium, or hard paywalls by recognizing returning visitors and counting content views per device, even across incognito and cleared cookies.
8 signals EdTech, Media
- Access Control
- Data Protection
- +1
-
Review fraud
Detect fake reviews posted from the same device across many accounts or generated by bots.
11 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
- +1
-
Scalping and inventory hoarding
Stop bots from buying up or holding limited-release inventory by tying every cart, checkout, and queue spot to a persistent Visitor ID.
10 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Media, Travel
- Automation Risk
- Revenue Protection
- +1
-
SMS pumping
Detect bots and abusive devices flooding an OTP or verification form to trigger high volumes of paid SMS to revenue-share numbers, before the messages are sent.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Telecom Abuse
-
Survey fraud
Detect duplicate survey submissions from the same device and automated responses from bots that corrupts data and drains incentives.
11 signals Marketing, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +2
-
Transaction risk
Score a payment or checkout in real time using device and session signals, so you can approve trusted transactions, step up the uncertain ones, and challenge the risky ones.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Travel
- Payment Fraud
-
Web scraping
Identify and throttle automated scrapers harvesting your content, pricing, or data at scale, even when they spoof user agents, rotate proxies, and run headless browsers.
12 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Data Protection
- +1
Supporting signal in 10 use cases
-
Checkout tampering
Flag client-side manipulation of prices, totals, or hidden fields at checkout using open developer tools or a tampered browser.
9 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Travel
- Behavior Risk
- Payment Fraud
-
Coupon abuse
Detect shoppers who exploit promotions by redeeming single-use or new-customer coupons repeatedly across fake accounts or devices.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Free trial abuse
Detect repeat users cycling through free trials by creating new accounts on the same device, even after they switch emails, clear cookies, or change IPs.
14 signals Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
Impossible travel
Catch logins to one account from locations too far apart to travel between in the time elapsed, a strong sign of account takeover, credential sharing, or proxy-based attacks.
10 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Food Delivery, SaaS, Travel
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +1
-
MFA bypass
Add a device-trust layer to authentication so a brand-new device that suddenly clears MFA on an account gets caught even when the code itself was phished or social-engineered.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
-
Money mules
Surface money mule accounts by linking supposedly separate accounts back to one device or co-located cluster moving funds.
8 signals E-Commerce, Fintech
- Account Integrity
- Payment Fraud
-
Regional pricing fraud
Catch shoppers who switch on a VPN or proxy to pose as buyers in a cheaper country and claim discounts they are not entitled to.
8 signals E-Commerce, EdTech, Gaming, Media, SaaS, Travel
- Geo Risk
- Revenue Protection
-
Reverse engineering and abuse
Surface attempts to reverse engineer your web or mobile client using active developer tooling or runtime instrumentation to extract logic, secrets, or tamper with behavior.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Device Integrity
-
SIM swapping
Recognize when an account's phone number is suddenly used from a new, unrecognized device, a sign a SIM swap may have moved the number to an attacker.
9 signals Fintech
- Account Security
- Telecom Abuse
-
Synthetic identity fraud
Catch fabricated identities, stitched together from real and fake personal data, by recognizing when many supposedly distinct applicants trace back to a single device or a cluster of co-located devices.
12 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling
- Account Integrity
- Automation Risk
- +1