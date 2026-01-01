A paywall restricts access to online content, requiring a visitor to subscribe or pay before viewing some or all of it. Publishers use several models: hard paywalls that gate everything, metered or soft paywalls that allow a set number of free pieces of content before requiring signup, freemium paywalls that open basic content while reserving premium pieces, and hybrids that mix these across content types or referral sources. Paywalls give news, magazine, and other content businesses a direct revenue stream beyond advertising, but they only work if the free-content limit can actually be enforced.

The weak point is anonymous visitors who evade the meter. Because most paywalls count views using cookies or IP address, a reader can reset their count simply by switching to incognito or private browsing, clearing cookies, or using a VPN, each of which makes them look like a brand new visitor. More involved tactics include disabling JavaScript or using reader mode to stop the paywall from loading, editing the page CSS or HTML through developer tools, browser extensions that exploit front-end loopholes, and third-party archive or proxy services that rehost the content. Left unaddressed, this evasion leads to overuse of paid content and lost subscription revenue.

Fingerprint enforces the meter by assigning each browser and device a stable, unique Visitor ID that stays the same even when the reader switches to incognito, deletes cookies, or turns on a VPN. A publisher links content views to that Visitor ID and counts articles or videos viewed per visitor, so the free-content limit holds across sessions and private windows while legitimate readers still get their full free allowance without signing up or facing extra friction. For publishers worried about automated scraping of gated content, Bot Detection flags the automated scrapers behind bulk content theft. Paywall enforcement is most central to news, magazine, and journal publishers, but it applies to any business that meters or gates premium content, including streaming and video services, research and academic publications, professional and trade media, and online learning platforms.