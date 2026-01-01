All signals

Suspect Score

Suspect Score aggregates all enabled Smart Signals into one weighted risk integer based on global fraud probability. It surfaces as a simple number you can threshold — no need to evaluate each signal individually for a first-pass risk check. Useful as an entry gate before deeper signal evaluation.

  • Reputation
  • Web
  • Mobile
View API reference

What it returns

API field
suspect_score
Type
integer
Example
10
Notes
An integer where higher values indicate greater risk. Threshold guidance is context-specific.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 1 use cases

Supporting signal in 31 use cases

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