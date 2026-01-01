Web scraping is the automated, systematic harvesting of a site's content by bots rather than human visitors. Not all of it is hostile: search engine crawlers identify themselves, respect robots.txt, and help a site's visibility. The concern is malicious scraping, where bots are built to hide their identity and pull data without permission, whether to copy product descriptions, pricing, and proprietary content for republishing or undercutting, to harvest user and system data, or to scout a site ahead of attacks like credential stuffing. Left unchecked, scraping leaks competitively valuable data, drives up infrastructure cost and degrades performance for real users through heavy automated traffic, and acts as reconnaissance for broader fraud. Any site with valuable content or data is a target, especially e-commerce catalogs, media and publishers, and SaaS platforms.

Scrapers have grown hard to stop with simple measures. They spoof user-agent strings to pose as Chrome or even Googlebot, rotate IPs through large residential proxy pools so volume-based blocking misses them, and drive headless browsers and automation frameworks like Puppeteer and Selenium that execute JavaScript and interact like a fast, tireless human. Because of this, single-layer defenses like static blocklists, user-agent filtering, or IP rate limiting alone are easy to evade. Effective scraping defense layers several signals that a bot cannot fake across every dimension at once: behavioral analysis of mouse and timing patterns, connection-level cues like TLS fingerprinting, IP reputation, and device-level signals that expose automation.

Fingerprint contributes the device and automation layer. Bot Detection identifies automated browsers and headless tools in real time, separating known good crawlers, AI agents, malicious bots, and real users. Its persistent Visitor ID stays stable even when cookies are cleared or IPs rotate, so a site can rate-limit by Visitor ID rather than by IP and slow a scraper down without punishing real users sharing an address. Browser tampering detection flags spoofed user agents and altered browser signatures, Velocity Signals surface a device cycling through IPs or countries at machine speed, and Suspect Score rolls the signals into one risk indicator to threshold on. These run passively in the background, so a site can reserve active measures like rate limits for traffic that actually looks automated.