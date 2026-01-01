All signals

Virtual Machine Detection

Virtual Machine Detection identifies when a browser is running inside a virtualized environment such as VirtualBox or VMware. VMs are frequently used to operate large-scale fraud rings because they allow running dozens of isolated browser instances on a single physical host.

  • Device & app trust
  • Web
View API reference

What it returns

API field
virtual_machine
Type
boolean
Example
true
Notes
Returns true when browser signals indicate a virtualized environment.

Where it does the heavy lifting

Primary signal in 3 use cases

Supporting signal in 8 use cases

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