Virtual Machine Detection
Virtual Machine Detection identifies when a browser is running inside a virtualized environment such as VirtualBox or VMware. VMs are frequently used to operate large-scale fraud rings because they allow running dozens of isolated browser instances on a single physical host.
- Device & app trust
- Web
What it returns
- API field
- virtual_machine
- Type
- boolean
- Example
- true
- Notes
- Returns true when browser signals indicate a virtualized environment.
Where it does the heavy lifting
Primary signal in 3 use cases
-
Automation detection
Identify automated traffic, including bots, headless browsers, automation frameworks, and AI agents, that imitates real human visitors.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
-
Click fraud
Detect fake or repeated ad clicks and installs, from bots, click farms, or one device posing as many, that waste ad spend and skew campaign metrics.
13 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Marketing, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Marketing Fraud
-
Web scraping
Identify and throttle automated scrapers harvesting your content, pricing, or data at scale, even when they spoof user agents, rotate proxies, and run headless browsers.
12 signals E-Commerce, Media, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Data Protection
- +1
Supporting signal in 8 use cases
-
APP fraud
Flag authorized push payment scams where a real customer approves the transfer on their own device, using session signals that indicate coaching or remote control.
7 signals Fintech
- Account Integrity
- Account Security
- +1
-
Ban enforcement
Enforce bans at the device and browser level so banned users can't simply return with a new account, cleared cookies, or a new IP.
13 signals E-Commerce, Food Delivery, Gambling, Gaming, Media
- Account Integrity
- Trust & Safety
-
Checkout tampering
Flag client-side manipulation of prices, totals, or hidden fields at checkout using open developer tools or a tampered browser.
9 signals E-Commerce, Gaming, Travel
- Behavior Risk
- Payment Fraud
-
Credential stuffing
Detect high-volume automated login attempts that test stolen username and password lists across many accounts to find ones that work.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, Media, SaaS
- Account Security
- Automation Risk
-
New account fraud
Detect fake or duplicate accounts created at scale for incentive abuse, ban evasion, spam, scalping, or rigging outcomes, even when the same device hides behind new emails and cleared cookies.
18 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gambling, Gaming, SaaS
- Account Integrity
- Incentive Abuse
- +1
-
SIM swapping
Recognize when an account's phone number is suddenly used from a new, unrecognized device, a sign a SIM swap may have moved the number to an attacker.
9 signals Fintech
- Account Security
- Telecom Abuse
-
SMS pumping
Detect bots and abusive devices flooding an OTP or verification form to trigger high volumes of paid SMS to revenue-share numbers, before the messages are sent.
9 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Gaming, SaaS
- Automation Risk
- Telecom Abuse
-
Transaction risk
Score a payment or checkout in real time using device and session signals, so you can approve trusted transactions, step up the uncertain ones, and challenge the risky ones.
11 signals E-Commerce, Fintech, Travel
- Payment Fraud